Supreme Court seems unlikely to exclude Trump from Colorado ballot





ARGUMENT ANALYSIS By Amy Howe on February 8, 2024

Jonathan Mitchell advocates for former President Donald Trump. (William Hennessy)

The Supreme Court on Thursday appeared poised to conclude that Colorado could not exclude former President Donald Trump from the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol. During oral arguments that lasted more than two hours, justices of all ideological persuasions questioned the wisdom of allowing a state to make its own decisions about whether a candidate should appear on the ballot, both because of the effect such decisions would have on the rest of the country and because of the obstacles courts would face in reviewing such decisions.

The case centers on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was enacted following the Civil War to disqualify individuals who had previously served in the federal or state government before the war but then supported the Confederacy . It provides (as applicable herein) that no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or an elector of the President and Vice President, or hold any civil or military office, in the United States or in any State, if such person had He had previously been sworn in as a member of Congress or as an officer of the United States in support of the Constitution, but then engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the federal government.

Last fall, a group of Colorado voters went to court asking that Trump be disqualified under Section 3 from appearing on the ballot. A lower court acknowledged that Trump engaged in insurrection, but nonetheless refused to exclude him from the ballot because it concluded that the presidency is not an office…under the United States, and that the president is not an officer of the United States.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Dec. 19 that Trump was ineligible for president under Section 3 and should not appear on the primary ballot. The court suspended its decision to give the Supreme Court time to rule, which the justices agreed to do on January 5.

Representing the former president, attorney Jonathan Mitchell told the justices that states cannot use Section 3 to bar Trump from running for office, that is, to exclude him from the ballot, for Article 3 also leaves open the possibility that Congress could, by a two-thirds majority. vote, lifting the ban that Section 3 would otherwise impose after Trump is elected but before he actually takes office.

And indeed, Mitchell said in response to questions from Chief Justice John Roberts, under this logic, a state could not exclude a candidate from the ballot even if he publicly admitted to being an insurrectionist.

Mitchell likened the facts before the court to an attempt by a state to require congressional candidates to live in the state before Election Day, when they are only required to live there at of their election. In both scenarios, Mitchell argued, states are speeding up the deadline to meet a constitutionally mandated qualification. Upholding the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling, he warned, would potentially disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.

Jason Murray, representing voters challenging Trump's position on the Colorado ballot, began his argument by painting a dire picture of the events of January 6, telling the justices that our nation's capital was violently attacked for the first time time since the War of 1812. For the first time in history, Murray continued, the attack was instigated by a sitting President of the United States in order to disrupt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. By engaging in an insurrection against the Constitution, Murray said, Trump has disqualified himself from public office and now argues that the Supreme Court should create a special exception that, as a former president who did not serve his duties before being elected to the White House, would apply. only to him.

A central question during Thursday's discussion was how Article 3's ban on government service by those engaged in the insurrection can be enforced. Do states like Colorado have the authority to enforce it themselves, as voters claim, or (as Trump maintains) can it be enforced only through laws passed by Congress?

Some justices looked to history, pressing Murray to provide examples of other scenarios in which states have relied on Section 3 to disqualify candidates for federal office. Murray discussed the 1868 congressional elections in Georgia, as well as national elections and candidates disqualified by Congress, and he noted that the lack of examples was not surprising because elections then were conducted differently, with ballots for political parties rather than individual candidates. Therefore, he explained, there would have been no process to determine before an election whether a candidate was qualified.

But that response did not mollify Justice Clarence Thomas, who observed that the plethora of Confederates still in public life after the Civil War suggested that this question would arise.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh echoed Thomas' emphasis on the absence of any historical example as proof that states do not have autonomous authority to disqualify candidates under Article 3. He cited l The Griffins case, an 1869 decision by Chief Justice Salmon Chase, sitting in a lower court. In this case, Chase ruled, Section 3 can only be enforced through laws passed by Congress.

Although the decision is not binding on the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh suggested that a year later, Congress had the Griffin case in mind when it enacted the Implementation Act of 1870, which gave the Department of Justice Justice the power to bring suits aimed at disqualifying federal officials. For 155 years, Kavanaugh concluded, no state has attempted to disqualify a federal poll worker under Section 3 because there is an established agreement that states do not have that power. Besides, he added, Congress can change this but it hasn't done so.

Murray countered, suggesting that no state had attempted to disqualify candidates for federal office because it was not necessary. Virtually all former Confederates had been granted amnesty in 1876, so it would no longer be necessary to disqualify them from the ballot, he observed. And since then, he argued, there was no reason to invoke Section 3 because the country had never before experienced anything comparable to the January 6 attacks.

Justice Samuel Alito was not moved by this argument. He observed that there were no presidential impeachments between 1868, when President Andrew Johnson was impeached, and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998. But since 1998, he pointed out, there have been three impeachments of Clinton and two of Trump in 2019 and 2021.

But on the question of enforcement, the court focused even more specifically on the possible implications of upholding the Colorado Supreme Court's decision. Justice Elena Kagan was among those who most expressed her concerns. Why, she asked, should a state be able to disqualify a candidate from the ballot and, in doing so, effectively determine who becomes president of the United States? Rather than seeming like an issue for an individual state to decide, she said, it seems awfully national to me.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett appears to agree. If the court upholds Colorado's ruling, she said, it would effectively decide the issue for all other states. Like some of her colleagues, she considered possible logistical problems, observing that the court should make its decision using the facts developed in whatever state court case comes to it first. In a scenario in which the factual record is not well developed, she asked, how should the court review those findings? It just doesn't feel like an appeal from the state, she concluded.

Alito interjected, noting that other logistical issues could arise if states reach different conclusions on issues arising from Section 3, such as whether a candidate engaged in an insurrection. In that case, Alito asked, how should the Supreme Court proceed? Would it need to decide the rules of evidence, determine who would bear the burden of proving that the candidate was an insurgent, or even hold its own trial?

But even more broadly, Alito and Roberts were wary of what Alito called a potentially cascading effect of upholding the Colorado ruling. If the Supreme Court rules that Trump can be barred from the ballot in Colorado, Roberts said, it would undoubtedly lead to efforts to disqualify the Democratic presidential candidate. And some of them will succeed, leading to a scenario in which only a handful of states… decide the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence, Roberts concluded.

Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson, arguing on behalf of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, tried to allay some of the justices' fears. She told the court that disparities between ballots in different states are a feature rather than a bug of the democratic process, and she urged the justices to allow the process to unfold even if it becomes complicated. Congress, she emphasized, can act at any time if it believes the process has truly gone crazy.

And Stevenson downplayed the possibility of retaliation against Democratic candidates if the court upholds the state courts' ruling, arguing that we must have confidence in our system and the institutions in place to handle these types of allegations.

But after more than two hours of debate, the justices appeared disinclined to agree with Stevenson and let the Colorado Supreme Court's decision stand.

There is no way of knowing when the judges will make their decision. The Colorado Supreme Court's decision is currently pending, so Trump will remain on the ballot there unless the justices rule otherwise, but the court is nonetheless likely to move relatively quickly to resolve the issue due to of its importance for other states where its eligibility is contested. are waiting.

This article was originally published in Howe on the Court.

