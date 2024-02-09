Independent candidates backed by Imran Khan party lead in Pakistan elections | World News





Independent candidates backed by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan were ahead Friday in Pakistan's election results, which began to trickle in following unusual delays, leading to allegations of voter fraud.

Votes are still being counted in Pakistan after Thursday's general election that was marred by allegations of fraud, sporadic violence and a nationwide mobile phone blackout.

There were dozens of parties competing, but the main competition was between Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose candidates are running as independents, and the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz triple Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan under Bilawal Zardari Bhutto. Party (PPP).

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly. The election for one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate. A total of 169 seats are needed to obtain a simple majority out of a total of 336 seats, which include seats reserved for women and minorities.

Pakistani authorities had earlier moved at a snail's pace to announce the election results which surprisingly showed the disqualification of independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Khan's PTI at the top of the show.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started updating results at a faster pace after facing a barrage of criticism from parties, especially the PTI which accused it of stealing its mandate.

Khan, 71, a cricketer-turned-politician and founding president of the PTI, is behind bars and banned from competing. PTI candidates are running as independents after not being allowed to use the party symbol – a cricket bat.

ECP data shows that results from 122 constituencies have been declared, including 49 independents (mostly PTI-backed), PML-N 39, PPP 30 and other seats allocated to smaller parties .

Among the big names who won were top PML-N leaders including former Prime Minister Sharif who won by a wide margin securing 171,024 votes against PTI-backed independent Dr Yasmin Rashid who polled 115,043 votes. His younger brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also won, in addition to his son Hamza Shehbaz and Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz. All four members of the family scored victories from Lahore, their home and party stronghold.

PTI leader Gohar Ali Khan won NA-10 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Buner region with 110,023 votes, according to the ECP. He defeated Awami National Party candidate Abdul Rauf, who came second with 30,302 votes. Former PTI National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar also won.

PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and his party chief son Bilawal were leading in their constituencies.

The main losers in the elections were former PTI leader and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

As for the provincial assemblies, the ECP data showed results from 53 Sindh Assembly constituencies, with the PPP succeeding in 45 constituencies while independent candidates won only four constituencies. The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won two seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) got one each.

According to the results of 50 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituencies, 45 PTI-backed and Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates won. In the Punjab Assembly, the PML-N won 39 seats, independent candidates won 33 seats and Muslim League-Q won two seats. Similarly, results of 6 Balochistan Assembly constituencies have been received so far, where PML-N and Balochistan National Party (BNP) Awami won one seat each. In Balochistan, the JUI-F won three seats while the PPP won one.

Unofficial results broadcast on television channels show that PTI-backed candidates eclipsed their rivals in many National and Provincial Assembly seats. Geo News said PTI was leading in the elections with 55 NA seats.

Voting ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday, but the first official result was announced 10 hours later, at 3 a.m. Friday, angering many people because of the delay and fueling rumors that fueled speculation about foul play aimed at manipulating the results. The PTI claimed to have won the elections while alleging that the results were delayed to rig the results. In a statement about lowest level and display the votes of each candidate in each polling station.

Copies of these forms were collected by the election agents of the PTI candidates, which show that they won by a large majority. According to independent reports, the PTI has won over 150 seats in the National Assembly and is in a good position to form a government at the federal level, in Punjab and KP (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), with a clear majority, he said. -he declares.

However, the manipulation of results late at night is a complete disgrace and a brazen theft of the nation's mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject these rigged results. The world is watching, he says. In another statement, the PTI alleged that its mandate was stolen.

Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented manipulation and oppression before the vote, there was a massive and record turnout on election day, he said. The party said every independent candidate it supported won by a landslide.

He also said that returning officers now manipulate results using Form 47, which is a summary of each polling station's Form 45. Additionally, there were reports of poll workers being kidnapped and forced to sign fake Form 45s, the statement said.

He also referred to unspecified reports claiming that PTI-nominated candidates (were) suddenly losing in various constituencies, after having already won with a clear majority.

In another statement, the party asked PML-N leader Sharif, who was the favorite to win as he was backed by the powerful army, to admit defeat. Show grace @NawazSharifMNS, accept defeat! Pakistani people will never accept you. This is a golden opportunity to regain some credibility as a Democrat. Daylight theft will be massively rejected by Pakistan! he said in a statement on X. The PML-N countered the PTI's claim regarding the results and declared that it was winning.

He said Sharif would deliver a “victory speech” after receiving the final results of the 2024 general elections, saying he was in touch with the independent candidates mostly supported by the PTI. Speaking to major party in the center and Punjab.

“Some expected results. MNS will visit the PML-N headquarters for the victory speech as soon as the final results are received. Insh’Allah. Stay tuned,” she said.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said that independent candidates, who emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections, are in touch with the party. “The independents have contacted us and they will join any party in the next 72 hours in accordance with the Constitution,” the former finance minister said.

Dar said the PML-N cannot force anyone to join the party, adding that they are contacted by candidates willing to join their party. The former finance minister added: “If independents do not join any political party, they will lose the reserved seats. The independents are not even close to the success of the PML-N in Punjab.” The acting Interior Ministry said it had reviewed media and public concerns about the late processing of results and attributed it to a lack of communication, a result of the suspension of mobile services taken to ensure a process peaceful election. The long delay in announcing the results by the ECP has created a lot of confusion.

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, saw the most confusion when the Muttahida Qaumi movement claimed to have already won 18 of the 22 National Assembly seats in the city, but this remains to be verified. Their rival parties, Jamaat-e-Islami and PPP, have both denied the MQM's claims.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan also claimed in a statement that PTI had won over 150 seats in the National Assembly and was in a position to form governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. . He urged the ECP to announce all the results without further delay.

The unbearable delay in announcing the results has pushed the parties to their limits, with allegations of fraud and demands for quick results.

PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb said results change as they come in, stressing that preliminary results cannot be relied on to say who is winning in a given constituency. “We were in the lead [when] suddenly the results stopped coming,” she said while calling on the ECP to announce the results as quickly as possible.

Mobile phone and internet services suspended before the elections were gradually restored overnight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/imran-khans-party-backed-independent-candidates-lead-in-pakistan-elections-9153014/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos