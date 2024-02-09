The Supreme Court won't save us from Donald Trump





February 9, 2024

The justices made clear they did not believe the 14th Amendment disqualified Trump from running for office. That means there is only one way to stop it at the ballot box.

Artist's sketch depicting attorney Jonathan Mitchell arguing before the Supreme Court on behalf of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.

(Dana Verkouteren via AP)

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments yesterday in Trump v. Anderson, the case over whether Donald Trump can be removed from the presidential primary ballot in the state of Colorado, pursuant to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment , based on its attempt to overturn the 2020 election. To cut to the chase, the court will almost certainly overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision and reinstate Trump on the ballot. And he will likely do so based on a unanimous decision, 9-0, with all the justices coming together to call jokes on the 14th Amendment and its clear calls to exclude insurrectionists from office.

That the six conservative judges came to this conclusion, text be damned, was widely expected. And I expected Chief Justice John Roberts to work hard to craft an opinion that gets the liberal justices on board, so that his final decision doesn't seem so radically partisan. But the upshot of yesterday's arguments is that Roberts won't need to convince them: At least two of the liberals seemed as eager to keep Trump in the race as any guy sitting in a restaurant wearing a MAGA hat.

The proceedings opened with Jonathan Mitchell, representing Trump's position, giving a lecture on how not to argue before the Supreme Court. Mitchell, who readers may remember as the former solicitor general of Texas and the architect of Texas' anti-abortion bill SB 8, spent an incredible amount of time arguing against himself. The judges literally talked about the arguments they wanted him to make, to help him win the case, and he responded by telling them they were wrong, or that he didn't want to make that point because he didn't think it would help him. (As an example, Mitchell almost refused to argue that Trump was denied due process in the Colorado proceeding, even though judges were interested in that point). If Trump were, you know, competent enough to follow an oral argument before the Supreme Court, he could threaten ketchup bottles because of that quality of representation.

Yet it wasn't until Jason Murray, the lawyer who championed efforts to keep Trump off the ballot, stood up to argue that the justices really began to raise their hands. Roberts, along with Justices Samuel Alito, attempted rape suspect Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all asked Murray why a state of Colorado should be allowed to decide who will be on the ballot for, essentially, the rest of the country.

Murray had a credible answer to this question, one that generally wins in conservative circles: states' rights. Murray said Colorado has the right to determine its own election rules and that the Constitution gives states near plenary power to determine their own election processes for federal officials. This is a point that conservatives consistently make when defending the rights of states, for example, to institute voter ID laws, ban early voting, or establish any number of rules which restrict the right to vote and limit access to voting to poor people or people of color.

But here, state's rights did not satisfy conservatives and did not convince Justice Elena Kagan, who had exactly the same concerns as conservatives. She worried about the lack of uniformity that would occur if the court upheld the Colorado ruling. She (like Roberts and Alito) kept hammering home assumptions that one state would exclude Trump while other states would exclude other candidates, and we would end up in a situation where each state would have totally different ballots. for the presidential election.

Murray, again, had a fundamentally credible answer to this question. He said we must trust states to faithfully enforce their own laws. He emphasized that insurrection was quite rare and states were unlikely to cynically use the norm for political purposes. Now, I think we all know that Murray's hopes and dreams are flat-out false, given that we've all seen what red state governors like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are capable of. But from a legal perspective, the court should not decide cases based on what it thinks bad-faith politicians will make with its decisions. At the very least, if bad faith political maneuvering is something the Court is now interested in, it might first try to apply that standard to its voting rights and gerrymandering decisions, instead of leaving it alone. suddenly worry when an insurrectionist runs for president.

Kagan did not accept Murray's wish, however, and neither did Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson echoed all of Kagan's concerns, but added another: The president is not an officer within the meaning of the 14th Amendment. Frankly, I was shocked when Jackson started pressing this point. The non-officer's argument is ridiculous. It's an idea that the Colorado trial court clung to (the trial court declared Trump an insurrectionist, but kept him on the ballot; the state Supreme Court of Colorado overturned that decision and barred Trump from running for office) to avoid excluding Trump from the ballot, and something that conservatives have since raised as a potential outcome for the court. Jackson has already established herself as the most textualist justice on the liberal side of the bench, the most willing to take on Neil Gorsuch in the trenches over the Oxford English Dictionary and the original meaning of Magna Carta. But she generally avoids playing pedantic word games, as if the entire Constitution were a New York Times crossword puzzle waiting to be solved. Unlike Gorsuch, he never lacks the forest for the trees.

But she did it yesterday. She delved into the fact that the 14th Amendment does not specify that it applies to the presidency in the same way that it applies to other offices that insurrectionists cannot hold, and then seemed eager to come up with a number of reasons to explain why this is so. I read the same memoir as her, and it appears she was not convinced by the overwhelming historical evidence that the authors of the 14th Amendment clearly did not believe that a president engaged in an insurrection could ever run for president again. Instead, she argued that the authors of the amendment were primarily concerned with preventing Southern voters from returning the Confederates to power through local or national elections, and in one way or another. another, they simply didn't care whether they voted for a former rebel to be president of the entire nation.

I can only assume that the Wall Street Journal and National Review will soon be writing op-eds praising Jackson for his intellectual consistency in the face of partisan pressure. I think the best way to understand Kagan and Jackson's political calculations in this matter is to realize that they are far more worried about hotly contested states kicking Joe Biden off the ballot than they are about solidly blue states giving the kickoff to Trump.

Only Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the most senior liberal, appeared to maintain skepticism of Trump's argument throughout the hearing. But even she seemed resigned to the inevitable. Her questions were a bit meandering and lacked the righteous punch she usually brings to the bench. She didn't look like someone preparing to be the lone holdout in an 8-1 affair; she didn't seem like someone preparing for scathing dissent. Instead, she almost seemed like she was jockeying for an important footnote in a unanimous opinion.

The lack of liberal dissidents was the most disappointing thing about the hearings for me. That's because I think Roberts will be very motivated to find a 9-0 solution to this matter. If the liberals had fought harder, Roberts might have exchanged something to win them over, not in this case, but in the case of some of the other major Trump-adjacent decisions the court will have to rule on. Maybe 9-0 here, but an agreement not to grant a stay in Trump's immunity case could have been reached. Perhaps an agreement to hold the January 6 insurrectionists accountable for their obstruction of Congress. Something. The judges say that there is no such thing as bargaining, that they take each case on its own merits, but I definitely don't believe them. I think trade deals and deals and wink deals happen all the time, and I think this was an opportunity for liberals to get something for their votes. An opportunity that liberals have abandoned in their rush to prevent Texas from banning Joe Biden from the presidential ballot or any other Republican bogeyman they believe is hiding under their bed.

I have said repeatedly that there is no chance the Supreme Court will allow the likely Republican nominee to be removed from the ballot. I have repeatedly said that the courts and judges simply do not have the strength and courage to legally end Trump's presidential campaign. I have repeatedly said that the only way to get rid of him is to defeat him at the polls, once again, and beat back his forces that would try to steal the election, once again.

These warnings are still valid after the court's pleadings. Once again, the law does not come to save us. According to the Supreme Court, state's rights exist only to make it harder for citizens to vote, not harder for insurrectionists to govern.

Elie Mystal

Elie Mystal is the justice correspondent for Nations and the host of its legal podcast, Contempt of Court. He is also an Alfred Knobler Fellow at the Type Media Center. His first book was the New York Times bestseller, Allow Me to Retort: ​​A Black Guys Guide to the Constitution, published by The New Press. Elie can be followed @ElieNYC.

