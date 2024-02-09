China and Russia want to open a new chapter





Home page Policy Press Divide Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow last year: Pavel Byrkin/AFP Relations between China and Russia are reaching unprecedented levels. Xi Jinping and Putin may soon meet again in person. It is a good tradition for the Chinese head of state: on Thursday afternoon, Xi Jinping spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to exchange New Year greetings, as announced by the Chinese ministry Foreign Affairs. China and other Asian countries begin the Year of the Dragon next Saturday with the Spring Festival. In the phone call, Xi Jinping said his country is ready to work with Russia to open a new chapter in China-Russia relations. Marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Xi said China and Russia have weathered many storms together and should continue to work closely to uphold sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries. After the conversation, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Xi and Putin expressed mutual rejection of US policy, which aims to interfere in the internal affairs of other states. Our countries also do not accept political and military pressure from the United States. There are also considerations for a personal meeting. It is too early to talk about concrete plans for visits or meetings, but I can say that we are studying them, Ushakov said, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Xi Jinping was last received by Putin in Moscow last March. China and Russia: close allies in the war in Ukraine China is one of the Kremlin's closest allies and has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China also does not demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories; Instead, Beijing only speaks in general terms that the sovereignty of all countries must be respected. While Xi and Putin regularly exchange information, Beijing has virtually no contact with the kyiv government. Beijing does not support Russia with weapons or ammunition in the war in Ukraine; At the same time, China conducts trade with Moscow. Last year, bilateral trade reached a record level of more than 240 billion US dollars (approximately 219 billion euros), an increase of 26.3% compared to the previous year. Kremlin adviser Ushakov is now talking about relations at an unprecedented level. (shush)

