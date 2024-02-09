Politics
February 14 declared public holiday for Indonesian elections
JAKARTA (ANN/THE JAKARTA POST) Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo has officially declared February 14 a national holiday to allow citizens to vote in the upcoming general election.
The decision was formalized by a newly promulgated presidential regulation on Tuesday, in accordance with Article 167 of the 2023 Electoral Law, which prescribes the celebration of Election Day as a national holiday.
Previously, the Ministry of Labor issued a directive allowing workers to take leave on Election Day, with provisions for overtime compensation by employers if they chose to work on February 14.
Indonesia will hold simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on February 14.
There are about 205 million registered voters and turnout in previous elections has been about 75 percent, according to the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.
Political parties need four percent of the vote to qualify for the House of Representatives.
A presidential candidate needs more than 50 percent of the total votes cast and at least 20 percent of the votes in more than half of the country's provinces to win.
If no one succeeds, a second round of the presidential election will take place in June between the two candidates having obtained the most votes. The next president will take office in October.
