



Friday February 9, 2024 1:02 p.m. Former Conservative councilor Iain Anderson joined the Conservative Party last year after serving as an adviser to Boris Johnson. The Conservative Party has trashed its reputation for fiscal consistency and sacrificed its position as the party of business, a former trade adviser to Boris Johnson has claimed. In a broadside against the conservatives in City AMs Bonds and Ballots series, Boris Johnson's former adviser Iain Anderson, who gave up his membership of the Conservative Party last March after 39 years, said Downing Street had also called him to ask what should we do? following Liz Truss's disastrous mini-budget. Andersonchairman and founder of public relations firm Cicero, raised eyebrows in City and political circles last year when he swapped his long-standing Conservative membership to write a report on how Labor should interact with businesses. Anderson is a friend of Liz Truss and was Boris Johnson's LGBTQ affairs champion before stepping down in 2022 in protest over the party's stance on conversion therapy. In his report published last week for the Labor Party, Anderson called for more stability and professionalism in the government's engagement with business, which he said had been lost under a Conservative government. You might not like some policies, you might really hate some policies proposed by a government or an opposition, but stop changing policies, Anderson said. You can build your business around a tax or regulatory approach that remains stable. It's very, very difficult to chart a course around a trajectory that keeps changing. Anderson claimed Liz Truss's 2022 mini-budget was the moment the party trashed its reputation as the party of business. Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-tax cut budget shook the bond market and nearly triggered the collapse of pension funds using debt-fueled investment strategies. Banks were forced to pull dozens of mortgage products from the market as interest rates soared. [The Conservative party] I did something I never thought the Conservative Party could or would do. And it's trash [its] reputation for budgetary consistency, Anderson said Bonds and Ballots. The comments are a scathing attack on the party as Labor and the Conservatives push to woo business in the months leading up to the election. Anderson, who is also the author of a book called 'F**ck Business', referencing Boris Johnson's infamous comments on Brexit, last week released his report amid wider scrutiny over Labour's Square Mile, including plans to grow the financial services sector. and a business conference at the Oval. Write in City AM., Labor Party Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the City that when the sector succeeds, we all succeed. Labour's city plans, however, were ridiculed by government figures who claimed they were a copy of Tory measures. While any U-turn to copy our reforms is welcome, Labour's approach to Britain's financial services sector is like dog food lasagna, former City minister Andrew Griffith says . It kind of looks and might even fool some people, but you really wouldn't prefer it! The Conservative Party did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Liz Truss said she would not “conceive a political attack from an enthusiastic Labor supporter with a response”. Learn more Labor set to abandon $28 billion green investment pledge today

