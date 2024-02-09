Politics
Modi's convenient doublespeak on Centre's 'fiscal injustice' towards states
New Delhi: In his last speech in the Rajya Sabha on February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi equated the recent protests by the opposition-ruled state governments of Karnataka and Kerala in the national capital as attempts to break the country.
Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staged an unprecedented protest against the Centre's failure to share tax revenue fairly and imposed special subsidies on Karnataka, Modi said: A nation is not just a piece of land for us . If one member of the body does not function, the entire body is considered disabled. If one part of the country suffers, it should be felt throughout the country. Similarly, if a part of the country develops, the country cannot become developed.
In the language that is spoken today, new narratives are being constructed to break the country. A state government has decided to take to the streets in protest. What could be the greatest misfortune for the country? If an Adivasi child from Jharkhand wins an Olympic medal, will we see him as a child from Jharkhand or India? What do we say? What language is used? Can we say that the vaccines were made in one corner and therefore cannot be used by others in the country? Such a state of mind emanates from a national party. It's unfortunate, he said.
Our tax, our money! What language is used? This is dangerous for the future of the country, he added.
However, Modi, as chief minister of Gujarat before 2014, had been the strongest supporter of equitable tax decentralization and had frequently attacked the United Progressive Alliance-led Center for denying Gujarat its tax rights, exactly what chief ministers like Siddaramaiah, Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata. Banerjee, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or MKStalin are currently saying this.
Let us look at a few instances where Modi had publicly registered his dissent over Gujarat's low share in the tax devolution.
In June 2008, while speaking at an event in Vadodara, Modi said the Center collected around Rs 40,000 crore as contribution to the country's total tax revenue, but received only a meager 2.5% of the central funds. If the Center wants, it will not have to pay anything to Gujarat for a year, but then the Union government will also not have to collect taxes from the state. he said.
Four years later, on January 9, 2012, he said at the 10th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: “We are not lucky to get (anything) from the Center or the Prime Minister. We have to do everything ourselves.
Rajasthan Chief Minister (Ashok Ghelot) said he has the blessings of the central government and the Prime Minister. But we are not lucky enough. We get nothing. We have to do everything ourselves, he said in his speech.
The website narendramodi.in the cityNo objective parameters are followed to allocate funds to states for implementing centrally sponsored schemes, which may lead to injustice to some states.
He said the current approach of the Finance Commission favors states with poor fiscal discipline while leaving states with higher growth rate disappointed. Mr. Modi said the Commission should change its approach and allocate higher funds to states that contribute the most to the national GDP with a view to providing impetus to development and creation of infrastructure, the report noted.
Modi suggested a new formula for allocation of funds to states, which should be based on 25% based on population, 5% based on migration, 10% based on area, 35% based on distance of fiscal capacity, 5% depending on the State's contribution to the national economy and 20% depending on the State's budgetary discipline.
A year later, in October 2013, during his meeting with the 14th Finance Commission, Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, demanded that the central government should provide 50% of its tax revenues to the States.
Was the Prime Minister trying to break the country as Chief Minister? Didn't poorer states need help from their richer counterparts? These are questions worth pondering as the BJP has fiercely attacked the opposition for protesting to secure its tax rights.
