Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will seek to form coalition government as his party trails in elections





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reversed course on Friday and said he would seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by rival Imran Khan in preliminary results overnight of the country's legislative elections.

Sharif told reporters he was sending his younger brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to meet leaders of other parties to join the coalition. Nawaz Sharif had rejected the idea of ​​a coalition only the day before, when he told reporters after voting that he wanted a single party to rule Pakistan.

“We do not have sufficient majority to form a government without the support of others and we invite our allies to join the coalition so that we can make joint efforts to bring Pakistan out of its problems,” he said .

He spoke after results on Friday showed that candidates backed by jailed Khan were ahead in the election, a surprise given claims by his supporters and a national rights body that the vote had been manipulated against Khan.

3 big parties in the mix

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician with significant popular support, was disqualified from Thursday's election because of criminal convictions against him.

His party's candidates ran as independents after being barred from using the party's symbol, a cricket bat, to help illiterate voters find them on the ballot.

Of the 200 National Assembly results announced Friday evening by the country's election watchdog, candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, had won 85 seats. The Pakistan Muslim League of its rival, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had 59 seats.

With results for 66 additional seats still pending and a third major party in the running, it was too early for any party to claim victory.

WATCH | Ahead of the vote, analysts said it would be Pakistan's least credible election in years:Analysts say it will be Pakistan's least credible election in years.A popular political leader is in prison and his party is banned from using one of its most recognizable symbols after a crackdown by authorities in Pakistan. Many analysts say Thursday will be the least credible election the country has seen in years. CBC's Salimah Shivji breaks the story from a campaign rally in Islamabad.

However, that did not stop Sharif's relatives and loyalists from appearing on a balcony at the party's headquarters in the eastern city of Lahore, waving to the crowds below. People threw rose petals at Sharif's car as he arrived to deliver a speech to his supporters.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan told Pakistani news channel Geo that the party's own tallies showed it had secured a total of 150 seats, enough to form a government, although 169 seats were needed to obtain a majority in the 336 seats in the National Assembly, the lowest level. chamber of parliament.

The result defies most pre-election predictions

Observers expected the Pakistan Muslim League to win and put Sharif on track for another term as prime minister due to the disadvantages faced by the PTI.

While Khan was in prison and facing new criminal convictions, election officials and police blocked his party from holding rallies and opening campaign offices, and his online events were blocked. The PTI said the measures were aimed at preventing them from participating in elections and gaining ground among voters.

Partial results released Friday place the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, in third place with 39 seats. All results should be known Friday evening.

Bhutto-Zardari did not respond to requests for comment on her party's performance.

After many Pakistani news channels reported on Friday morning that PTI-backed candidates were giving a hard time to the parties led by Sharif and Bhutto-Zardari, Senator Mushahid Hussain, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League, called media results of “probably the greatest election”. turned upside down” over the last 50 years of the country.

If no party obtains an absolute majority, the party with the most seats can attempt to form a coalition government. Pakistan's deeply divided political climate, however, is unlikely to result in a coalition uniting forces for the good of the country, which is grappling with high inflation, rolling power cuts and militant attacks.

Sporadic violence

Sporadic violence and a blackout of cell phone service overshadowed Thursday's vote. The chief election commissioner had previously said the results would be communicated to the monitoring body on Friday morning and made public thereafter. But it didn't start until noon. The Interior Ministry attributed the delay to a “lack of connectivity” resulting from security measures.

The electoral commission has also started announcing election results for the country's four provincial assemblies. The commission published the results on its website more than 15 hours after the polls closed.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and former Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrate their victory in the country's national elections in Peshawar on Friday. (Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images)

Sharif struck a confident and defiant note on polling day, rejecting suggestions that his party might fail to win an absolute majority in Parliament.

The situation Sharif and Khan found themselves in on election day represented a reversal of fortune for both men. Sharif returned to Pakistan in October after four years of self-imposed exile abroad to avoid serving prison sentences. A few weeks after his return, his convictions were overturned, leaving him free to run for a fourth term.

