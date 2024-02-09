Prominent Kurdish politician criticizes Erdoan's role in failed peace talks, calls for resumption of dialogue





Although it will not be easy, it is still possible to take steps towards a political solution to the Kurdish conflict in Turkey, says prominent Kurdish politician Ahmet Trk. said KRT Television Thursday.



Commenting on the failure of short-lived peace talks between the Turkish government and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) from 2013 to 2015, Trk pointed the finger at President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and expressed his belief that he could not be no development beyond the Erdoan agreement. control. Although he expressed lack of confidence in an immediate resumption of peace talks, Trk continued to emphasize the fight for a solution, stating: “Of course we are fighting for a solution. Even Erdoan must understand that a cruel policy against the Kurds will not bring any results. Just as he says: “the Palestinians will not disappear”, the Kurds will not disappear either.” Trk emphasized that their efforts are aimed at “creating a policy that will bring society together.” He criticized the current political discourse: “There is today an approach that tries to keep control of the apolitical segment through nationalism, which leads to hostile rhetoric towards the Kurds. » Trk also criticized the ability of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to address the Kurdish question, saying: “Today there is no leader there who is capable of resolving a such an important question. [CHP leader] zgr zel is a democrat, but I don’t think there is a structure within the CHP that embraces the Kurds and defends their rights.” Trk highlighted the historical reasons for the Kurds' estrangement from the CHP, but argued that the current government is the main perpetrator of the repression against the Kurds, with all institutions under Erdoan's control. Responding to a question about a possible message regarding the revival of a political resolution from the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Calan, Trk highlighted the influence of Calan's statements on the Kurds and argued in favor of a new process that will allow Calan to communicate with his lawyers, because Calan has not been able to meet with his lawyers for three years. He stressed the importance of Calan being able to convey, through his lawyers, messages that would have a significant public impact. He also discussed the upcoming local elections on March 31, highlighting the issue of government-appointed candidates. administrators as mayors of Kurdish-majority regions as a central concern and expressing optimism about the enthusiasm and support from Mardin (Mrdn), where he is a candidate. Trk, who was dismissed as mayor of Mardin in 2019 by order of then Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu and was acquitted by the court but not reinstated, lamented that the will of the people was ignored for two terms. He added: “Our struggle is a struggle for democracy. […] While it is important to serve the people, we are also fighting to make democracy permanent in this country. You can appoint administrators, but what is important for us is to show that our citizens do not agree with this. Of course, we want to serve our people; we value local governance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/prominent-kurdish-politician-criticises-erdogans-role-in-failed-peace-talks-urges-renewed-dialogue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos