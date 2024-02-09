Donald Trump cheats on man in Nevada





Before the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party introduced former President Donald J. Trump at a campaign event last month, he casually referenced a revealing private conversation they had.

When I talked to the president, I said, I guarantee you, Nevada will show up and we will provide you with 100 percent of the delegates from the state of Nevada, President Michael J. McDonald told reporters. Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Las Vegas. Las Vegas.

Mr. McDonald's brazen prediction about Thursday's caucuses stems from his state's unusually bifurcated nomination race, the culmination of Mr. McDonald's closeness to Mr. Trump, an alliance that led to criminal charges against the president and his leadership of a state party that has fully embraced the former president's populist conservatism.

Nevada law requires the state to hold a Republican primary, but Mr. McDonald objected. His party will instead award delegates based solely on the party's caucuses on Thursday night, in which Mr. Trump will be the only major candidate on the ballot.

The lack of drama partly reflects the vicissitudes of politics: Other candidates decided to participate in the caucuses and paid the party the required $55,000 for the privilege, but they have since dropped out of the race.

Yet many of them complained about the caucus rules the party adopted to benefit Mr. Trump. And Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and the former president's main competitor for the Republican nomination, opted for the primary after ruling that the caucuses were biased, a criticism shared by some political observers in Nevada, who blamed Mr. McDonald.

I believe he and the Trump campaign decided they could control the caucus vote better than an open primary election, said Chuck Muth, a conservative political activist. And he used his position as president to push for this project.

The caucus rules that the party adopted under Mr. McDonalds' leadership disadvantaged another former Trump rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, by effectively preventing the super PAC that supported him from participating.

Mr. McDonald, who did not respond to interview requests, had said he would remain neutral in the state nomination race. But twice in recent months he has taken the stage at campaign events for Mr. Trump. (He wasn't the only one to do so: Iowa's Republican president took the stage in that state under similar circumstances.)

Mr. McDonald's loyalty to Mr. Trump for years extended to promoting the former president's lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. He was one of six Republicans who signed fake certificates awarding Nevada's electoral votes to Mr. Trump, even though Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the state and thwarted Mr. Trump's re-election bid. The group, which includes the state party's vice chairman, was indicted last year by a Nevada grand jury and accused of falsifying and submitting fraudulent documents as part of the scheme.

All six pleaded not guilty and Mr. Trump came to their defense. At a campaign event last year in Reno, he widely accused Democrats of unfairly persecuting Mr. McDonald for his actions.

They are dirty players, Mr. Trump said. Look what they are doing here to Michael and the great people of this state. It's a shame.

Mr. McDonald, a former police officer, served on the Las Vegas City Council from 1995 to 2003. In 2001, a state ethics commission concluded that he violated ethics laws when he urged Las Vegas to strike a business deal with a sports facility. which was partly owned by one of his employers.

Mr. McDonald ultimately left office under a cloud of scandal, losing his re-election bid as he faced a public corruption investigation involving a strip club operator from whom Mr. McDonald had once collected bribes. consultant fees. Mr. McDonald has not been charged in the case, although he was reportedly questioned by the FBI.

In his years away from elected office, he became more involved in the state party and was eventually elected president in 2012, swept aside by a popular wing that felt marginalized by big donors and the republican establishment. The following year, Mr McDonald was re-elected after telling the party he rejected a top-down approach to leadership.

People were angry, upset and tired, said Zachary Moyle, a Republican political consultant. Mike was the voice of these people: activists, volunteers and people like that, who felt excluded from the party system.

That ideology paved the way for Mr. McDonald's support for Mr. Trump, who exploited the same anti-establishment sentiment when he rose to power in 2016.

Although many Republican officials were hesitant, Mr. McDonald was an early supporter, telling the Reno Gazette-Journal that he had struck up a friendship with Mr. Trump in 2015. He campaigned alongside Mr. Trump in 2016, when Nevada was a crucial battleground state. as is still the case this year.

Both Mr. Muth and Mr. Moyle said Mr. McDonald's early and unwavering support for Mr. Trump, who often publicly attacks those he finds insufficiently loyal, had been key to his remaining as president. State party.

Find me a more loyal Trump supporter than Mike McDonald, Mr. Moyle said. You won't find any.

