Imran Khan was supposed to be excluded from Pakistani elections. His supporters are in the lead.





PESHAWAR, Pakistan Pakistani voters were still awaiting election results Friday after a surprisingly strong showing by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan led to accusations of fraud amid unusual delays in vote counting which officials blamed on an internet problem.

The South Asian country of 230 million people voted Thursday amid tight security, with mobile services suspended and land borders closed to ensure a peaceful vote after two bomb attacks near candidates' offices in the province of Balochistan, in the southwest of the country, which killed more than two dozen people the day before.

The elections had already been postponed for several months, leaving nuclear-armed Pakistan in the hands of an interim government, grappling with an economic crisis and a surge in militant violence. Although the country's electoral commissioner said results would be known early Friday, by Friday evening only 156 of the 265 directly elected seats up for grabs in the National Assembly had been announced.

The results so far put independent candidates, some of whom are associated with Khan, in the lead, despite what his supporters say are unprecedented efforts by Pakistan's powerful military, also known as the establishment, to keep him and his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). ) left out of power. Although the military denies any interference in politics, voters who turned out in the elections expressed a lack of confidence in the outcome.

The U.S. government has expressed concern about election-related violence and restricted communications, as has the United Nations, which earlier warned of a pattern of harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions of leaders and supporters of the PTI.

Khan's party accused Pakistani election officials of manipulating the results after some of their candidates took the lead on Thursday night, describing it in an article on X as a complete disgrace and a brazen theft of the nation's mandate.

The Election Commission did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

A populist and two political dynasties

Muslim-majority Pakistan has been ruled directly or indirectly by the military since it became an independent country in 1947. Khan, 71, a former cricket star turned populist politician, was elected in 2018 with the support of the army, before falling out with it later. In April 2022, he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence and has been trying to make a comeback ever since.

Imran Khan remains arguably the country's most popular politician, but there have been efforts to try to purge him and his party, said Chietigj Bajpaee, senior fellow for South Asia at the Asia Program. -Peace at Chatham House, a London think tank.

He added that the delay in counting votes obviously raises questions about the legitimacy of the entire electoral process.

Election officials count ballots after polling closed in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday. Aamir Qureshi / AFP – Getty Images

Khan has remained popular even as his problems have mounted, and his arrest last May on corruption charges sparked days of violent protests from angry supporters. He faces about 150 criminal cases, proclaiming his innocence in all of them, and is appealing his conviction in a corruption case last year.

Over the course of five days last week, Khan was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for revealing official secrets, 14 years for corruption and seven years for marrying his wife too soon after divorce, in violation of Islamic law . Khan's lawyers say he will also appeal the convictions, which make him ineligible to hold office.

At the same time, members of Khan's party say they have been subjected to intense military-backed repression, forcing them to resign or go underground. The PTI was effectively banned last month when Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that it could not use its traditional election symbol, a cricket bat which, for many supporters, would have been the only way to identify the party on the ballot in the country's vast rural areas. countries where many are illiterate.

Khan's beliefs and the crackdown on his party apparently paved the way for the return to power of his rival, Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Sharif, 74, a three-time former prime minister whose brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister after Khan, returned to Pakistan in October after four years in self-imposed exile abroad to avoid serving a prison term for corruption. Pakistani courts have since overturned both of his convictions.

But Sharif's relationship with the military is also tenuous, Bajpaee said.

He is frankly seen at the moment as the lesser evil to Imran Khan, who is seen as more unpredictable and unstable, he said.

The outside candidate is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who ran for the center-left Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founded by his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan's first democratically elected prime minister. minister who was overthrown and executed by the army.

Supporters cited Khan's charisma among the reasons they voted for him on Thursday.

Workers at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party office in Islamabad on Thursday. Sajjad Qayyum / AFP – Getty Images

Most people voted for Imran Khan because they felt most empowered to support him, said Irfanullah Khan, a 35-year-old from Mardan district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who like other voters surveyed by NBC News, has no relation to Khan but shares his very common point of view. surname.

He masterfully exploited the things that are missing in people's lives. This, in turn, makes people believe that he is speaking specifically on their behalf.

Others seemed to be making more of a political statement. Imtiaz Khan, a long-time PPP supporter, said that this time he voted for Khan's PTI and the way people came out to support him was actually a reaction of the people against the Pakistani establishment and its politics.

They bring people to power, then unceremoniously send them home when they turn against them and their interests, said Khan, a farmer.

The PTI leader also has his detractors like Islam Khan, who said the former cricketer was not a mature and positive politician.

Rather than focusing on governance and citizen issues, he spent his energy and state resources sending his political rivals to prison, which caused a huge backlash, said Khan, an engineer who voted for Sharif, citing his experience and economic policy.

Others, like company owner Mukhtiar Khan, said they considered Khan the less objectionable choice.

I don't think he's the perfect person, he said. But he is the only hope for millions of Pakistanis, as we have seen for all other politicians.

Mushtaq Yusufzai reported from Peshawar, Pakistan, and Mithil Aggarwal reported from Hong Kong.

