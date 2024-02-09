Presidential election in Indonesia: the limits of eligibility surveys

Surveys conducted before election day can reveal a lot, but not everything, including whether Indonesia will know who its next president will be next week or at the end of June.

Days before Indonesians vote for their next president, a suspenseful situation is unfolding. Credible polls now show that the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka team is comfortably ahead with an electability rate of around 48 to 52 percent compared to the other two candidate pairs, who are lagging behind in the average range of 20 percent. What is unclear is whether Prabowo will be able to win in the first round or whether he will be forced into a runoff at the end of June. (Indonesian electoral law states that if no candidate can exceed a national vote of 50 percent plus 1, including 20 percent of the vote in at least half of Indonesia's 38 provinces, a runoff will be held.)

Too many factors come into play to accurately predict whether there will be one or two rounds. Those who believe in a total victory base their analysis on data from various public opinion surveys showing that support for Prabowo could have increased throughout January 2024.

In December 2023, Indikator reported that Prabowos' electability was 45.8 percent, which increased to 48.6 percent in mid-January. At the end of January, a poll by another polling company, LSI Denny JA, showed that Prabowos' rating was 50.7 percent. According to an investigation conducted in early February by a renowned observer, Populi, Prabowos' electability had increased to 52.5 percent.

Some believe that this trend will continue until February 14, election day, especially since President Joko Widodo, whose eldest son Gibran is Prabowo's running mate, has launched a populist political package. In an approach criticized by some as biased and which would have been carried out without involving the competent minister, Widodo authorized in early February a three-month lump sum of direct cash aid (of Rp 600,000, or approximately US$38) to be distributed to Indonesians in need. This was distributed with an additional 10 kilos of rice per recipient. At the same time, an 8 percent salary increase was announced for central and regional civil servants, the military and the police, and for their retired counterparts, a 12 percent increase in their pensions.

The opposition to Prabowo still hopes for two-round elections. Prabowo-Gibran is unlikely to have passed the 50 percent eligibility threshold.

Although imperfect, polls can predict the likelihood of a runoff or two. Recent surveys indicate that the probability of a single runoff could increase, but pre-election surveys depend on complex and dynamic parameters involving many variables. (In statistics, these are called random parameters.) A key determinant is the large group of undecided and undecided voters. For example, in mid-January Survey Indicators found that 13.1 percent of those who had an electoral preference for a particular candidate were still very likely to change their vote. This creates uncertainty on voting day.

Another unknown concerns how undecided voters will vote. The same Indikator survey showed that a month before voting day, 5.7 percent of respondents hadn't decided who they would vote for. If these undecided voters are distributed proportionally, Prabowo could possibly win in a single round. However, previous elections show that undecided voters tend to gravitate toward candidates perceived as the main opposition to the incumbent president.

If survey respondents do not consider their political preferences…to vote in person, this latent support will not materialize in real votes.

In 2019, the month before the elections, a Survey Indicators showed that the Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin pairing was electable at 55.4 percent, while Prabowo-Sandiaga Uno got 37.4 percent, with undecided voters at 7.2 percent. Actual election results showed that almost all undecided voters flocked en masse to Prabowos' camp. If this pattern repeats in 2024, Anies Baswedan, now seen as the main opponent to incumbent President Widodo who supports Prabowo-Gibran, will gain an advantage.

Anies' advantage is not only vis-à-vis Prabowo but also Ganjar Pranowo, whose poll numbers have not recovered since the announcement of the campaign pairs.

The final factor is the turnout rate of each candidate and their supporters on Election Day. If respondents do not act on their political preferences (unlike passive survey responses when pollsters call or visit them in person) to vote in person, this latent support will not materialize in real votes.

Age can influence voting participation. While this could affect the actions of all three candidates, it could affect Prabowo-Gibran the most, as their campaign has targeted younger voters and first-time voters with cartoon versions of the candidates on billboards. display and posters, on social networks and using Prabowos. Gemoy picture. The gap in voter turnout, at least in previous elections, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (Jakarta) Cyrus Network (CSIS-CN) at the exits of the polls held on April 17, 2019, was 41.9 percent for 17-35 year olds, compared to 58.9 percent for voters over 35.

If this pattern repeats in 2024, especially since Election Day falls on Valentine's Day, Prabowo real eligibility, which should depend heavily on young or new voters, will be negatively affected. This opens the possibility of two rounds of elections. This Generation Z and the millennial paradox This is where the two generational groups will form the largest cohort of Indonesian voters (56 percent, according to the official permanent voters list), but will present a challenge, given their notoriously low turnout (compared to older voters ).

However, if voter abstentions are distributed proportionally among all supporters of the three presidential candidates, a total victory is still open for Prabowo.

If Prabowo fails to win in the first round, according to this author, Anies appears to be the candidate with the greatest chance of advancing to the second round. He appears to be gaining electoral ground, as evidenced by numerous polls. His campaign was use social media and other methods as effective campaign tools. His team launched innovations like the Anies Challenge (Let's say Anies), where young audiences can personally ask him all their questions (broadcast live on TikTok), as well as events Anies Bubble (an X fan and Instagram account on which Anies looks like a Korean pop star), and others, which generated a lot of enthusiasm.

Referring to the above factors, it is certain that Indonesia's pre-election polls have failed to determine whether the upcoming elections will be held in one or two rounds. Let the voters decide.

2024/41