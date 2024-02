AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks funds for completion of Polavaram project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo credit: PTI

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament chambers in New Delhi and urged him to expedite several issues related to Andhra Pradesh. Reminding the Prime Minister that the Finance Ministry had already agreed to remove the component-wise expenditure cap of the Polavaram project and release `12,911 crore for the completion of the first phase, the Chief Minister urged him to ensure the Cabinet approval for the two outstanding issues. He also urged the Prime Minister to release, on priority, 17,144 crore for early completion of the first phase of the project, the proposal for which was pending with the Jal Shakti Ministry. Telangana arrears Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further requested the Center to take immediate steps to ensure settlement of arrears of 7,230 crores of Telangana Government to AP-Genco for electricity supplied to it for three years from from 2014. The Chief Minister also urged Mr. Modi to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and implement other assurances given at the time of bifurcation as this would help the state attract investments for industrial development and to improve employment opportunities. He further sought financial support from the Center for the 17 new medical colleges. While classes began in five of these colleges, the rest were under construction. The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to provide funds for the 55 km six-lane highway that connects Visakhapatnam city to Bhogapuram International Airport via Bhogapuram, Bhimili, Rushikonda and Visakhapatnam Port. High speed corridor He also demanded that the Visakhapatnam-Kurnool high-speed corridor proposed in the AP State Reorganization Act be extended up to Bengaluru via Kadapa, and as part of this, the new rail line should be laid connecting Kadapa, Pulivendula, Mudigubba, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi. Nilayam and Hindupur for providing proper connectivity to the backward Rayalaseema. The Chief Minister also appealed to the Prime Minister that the Visakha Metro Rail project should be approved at the earliest. He later met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-chief-minister-jagan-mohan-reddy-meets-prime-minister-modi-seeks-funds-for-completion-of-polavaram-project/article67829579.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos