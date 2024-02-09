2024 Pakistan elections: Independents backed by former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party win highest number of seats: poll body





Pakistan elections: Pakistan voted on February 8 amid tight security measures (File)

Islamabad, Pakistan:

Candidates loyal to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan took the lead in Pakistan's elections on Friday, ahead of two dynastic parties seen as favored by the military, as vote counting entered its final stage.

Khan was barred from running in Thursday's election and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was subjected to a widespread crackdown – prevented from holding rallies and withdrew ballot papers, forcing candidates to run as independents.

But the latest results, from a slow counting process, showed that PTI loyalists had so far won about 70 of the more than 200 seats claimed for the 266-member National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had won around 60 and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) around 40 by nightfall on Friday.

Most of the seats won by PTI-backed candidates were in its stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while results were still pending for the most populous province of Punjab, won by the PTI in the last election but where the family of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML. N has always had an influence.

Unofficial tallies broadcast on local television stations put independents in the lead for most of the remaining seats up for grabs.

Candidates running as independents can offer their affiliation to any party within 72 hours of winning – a practice that frequently leads to horse-trading and negotiation in Pakistani politics and could jeopardize the success of the PTI.

“But even if the PTI is unable to form a government, the elections show that there are limits to political engineering,” said Bilal Gilani, executive director of polling group Gallup Pakistan.

“It shows that the army doesn't always get what it wants, that's the positive side,” he told AFP.

The elections were marred by violence, mainly in Afghanistan's neighboring border regions, with 61 attacks across the country, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

At least 16 people were killed – including 10 members of the security forces – and 54 injured.

More than 650,000 military, paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed to ensure security.

Slow process

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said the delay in results was due to a government-imposed one-day mobile network shutdown during Thursday's voting.

But the holdup fueled allegations that ballots were tampered with. In the northwestern city of Peshawar, some 2,000 PTI supporters blocked a thoroughfare, dragging party flags and chanting “We need justice!” »

“Our results have been changed,” said Muhammad Saleem, a 28-year-old trader. “The government should recount all our votes.”

“These delaying tactics clearly show that the results are rigged and there is no other reason behind this delay,” Nisar Ahmed, a 45-year-old shop owner in the southern city of Karachi, told AFP. .

Sadaf Farooqi, a 40-year-old teacher, added that there could be “no other reason than the results”.

Sharif's PML-N was expected to win the largest number of seats after Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its 74-year-old founder had the blessing of the military establishment.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said they remained hopeful of taking Punjab, crucial to forming a government.

The PPP, which also has close ties to the military but whose popularity is largely limited in the Sindh heartland, appears to be doing better than expected, with leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying early results were “very encouraging”.

The PML-N and PPP joined forces with minor parties to oust Khan from office in April 2022 after his PTI won a narrow majority in the 2018 elections.

Khan then waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the military establishment that had initially supported his rise to power.

He was convicted last week of treason, corruption and un-Islamic marriage in three separate trials, among nearly 200 cases brought against him since his ouster.

False fears

Allegations of voter fraud overshadowed election day itself, as well as the shutdown of Pakistan's mobile phone network for several hours by authorities.

“A concerted effort was made to hijack the election,” PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan told AFP on Friday evening.

“They were not successful because there is a deep commitment to Khan among the people.”

Outgoing Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz defended the “difficult decision” to suspend mobile phone services over security concerns.

“We were fully aware that the suspension of mobile services would impact the transmission of election results across Pakistan and delay the process. However, the choice between this delay and the security of our citizens was quite simple,” a- he declared Friday in a press release.

Digital rights activist Usama Khilji said the mobile service outage “reinforces the popular perception that elections are rigged by the deep state.”

But Mohammad Zubair, a 19-year-old street vendor from Lahore, said PTI supporters would not accept a PML-N victory.

“Everyone knows how many seats Khan's independent candidates won,” he said. “They have no symbol, no captain, no flag, no banners, but we still won on the field.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

