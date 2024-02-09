Video shows motorcade in Venezuela, not 'supporters of Indonesian politician in Papua New Guinea'

CopyrightAFP 2017-2024. All rights reserved.

Disinformation and smears are rife on Indonesian social media in the run-up to the February 2024 presidential election. In the latest case, images of a Catholic procession in Venezuela surfaced in posts falsely claiming that they showed supporters of presidential candidate Anies Baswedan in Papua New Guinea. The clip was actually initially posted as a joke by supporters of a rival candidate before being shared by netizens who seemed to believe it showed authentic footage of Anies' fans gathering to support him.

“Wowwww… Anies Baswedan supporters in Papua New Guinea,” reads an Indonesian sticker on a video posted on January 25, 2024 by a TikTok account supporting the Indonesian presidential candidate.

“I hope Anies will be elected president of Papua New Guinea.”

The video, which shows a massive crowd filling much of the road, was viewed more than 300 times before being removed.

Screenshot of the fake post, taken on January 29, 2024

The message emerged ahead of Indonesia's Feb. 14 elections that will determine the successor to popular two-term President Joko Widodo, who is barred from running again to lead the country's most Muslim-majority country. populated by the world.

Nearly 205 million people are eligible to vote in the polls, where Anies, a former governor of the capital Jakarta, is elected. to face against former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

The clip has racked up a total of 417,500 views after being shared by other pro-Anies TikTok accounts. here, here, here And here.

However, this statement is false.

Satirical articles

THE video was first sharing by Prabowo fans who mocked Anies supporters for apparently confusing the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea with the Indonesian region of Papua.

When deadly riots exploded in Papua New Guinea in January, Instagram Posts about the troubles sharing by Indonesian media were inundated with comments from people who seemed to believe this was happening in Papua – which shares a border with Papua New Guinea (archived links here, here And here).

Police strike over unexplained deductions from police salaries blamed fuel violence in which at least 25 people were kill.

Confused Internet users blame unrest on Defense Minister Prabowo and said this meant they were “now more confident to vote for Anies”, highlighting his campaign promise to increase the salaries of Indonesian police and military personnel (archived link).

Video of a huge crowd later appeared in posts from Prabowo fans, joking that it showed Anies supporters in Papua New Guinea – a mockery of his supposed newfound popularity there.

“The Anies mob is unstoppable in Papua New Guinea. I hope Mr. Anies is elected to the highest office there,” read one seemingly sarcastic message. TikTok Posts by Prabowo supporters sharing the video.

Another job on SnackVideo who shared the clip, he jokingly asked for advice on “how to make Anies' supporters smarter” – apparently mocking them for confusing the two places.

Religious procession of Venezuela

A reverse image search on Google, followed by a keyword search on Tic TacI found a longer video sharing on January 15, 2024 in an article about a procession in Venezuela – and not in Papua New Guinea (archived link).

The post's caption includes a series of hashtags: “#divinapastora #2024 #Barquisimeto.”

Screenshot of real TikTok video

Divine Shepherdess — or Spanish for the Divine Shepherdess — is a religious procession that takes place every year on January 14 in Barquisimeto, the capital of Lara state in Venezuela, to commemorate the city's anniversary. patron saint.

More than 2.7 million Catholics participated in the Procession 2024according to the state governor (archived link).

Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias detailed the route of the procession, starting from the Church of Santa Rosa de Lima — the permanent home of the image of the Divine Shepherdess — passing through Lara Avenue, Macario Yepez Square and Venezuela Avenue before arrive at the city cathedral (archived link).

A Google image search of these streets found a 2022 video on YouTube titled: “Venezuela Avenue | Barquisimeto | Venezuela” (archived link).

At eight minute mark, the video shows a yellow multi-story building, with a large advertising board for the electronic channel Daka on its roof. The same building is also visible at the beginning of the TikTok video about Anies.

According to the narrator of the YouTube video, it was filmed near the intersection of Venezuela Avenue and Vargas Avenue.

Geolocation on Google Earth, the building is located on Venezuela Avenue between 20th and 19th Streets, just one block from Vargas Avenue.

Below is a screenshot comparing the fake video (top left), the real TikTok video (top right), and the 2022 YouTube video (bottom), with corresponding benchmarks marked by AFP:

Screenshot comparison of the fake video (top left), the real TikTok video (top right), and the 2022 YouTube video (bottom)

Governor Adolfo Pereira of Lara State issued a video And Pictures of the Divina Pastora procession on his official X account on January 14, 2024 (archived links here And here).

A photos show a low-rise white building and two rows of people wearing yellow vests. Both are visible in TikTok videos.

Google Maps shows that the building is the administrative office of the municipality of Iribarren, located at the intersection of Venezuela Avenue and Vargas Avenue.

Below is a screen comparison of the TikTok video showing the Divina Pastora (left), the photo of the governor of Lara (top right), and the Google image of the Irribaren Municipality office (bottom on the right), with the corresponding characteristics marked by the AFP:

Screenshot comparison of the real TikTok video (left), the Lara governor's photo (top right), and the Google image of the Irribaren Municipality office (bottom right)

AFP had previously fact-checked misinformation that began as satire during Indonesia's 2019 elections, including posts targeting Prabowo and Thai police.