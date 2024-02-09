Politics
Video shows motorcade in Venezuela, not 'supporters of Indonesian politician in Papua New Guinea'
CopyrightAFP 2017-2024. All rights reserved.
Disinformation and smears are rife on Indonesian social media in the run-up to the February 2024 presidential election. In the latest case, images of a Catholic procession in Venezuela surfaced in posts falsely claiming that they showed supporters of presidential candidate Anies Baswedan in Papua New Guinea. The clip was actually initially posted as a joke by supporters of a rival candidate before being shared by netizens who seemed to believe it showed authentic footage of Anies' fans gathering to support him.
“Wowwww… Anies Baswedan supporters in Papua New Guinea,” reads an Indonesian sticker on a video posted on January 25, 2024 by a TikTok account supporting the Indonesian presidential candidate.
“I hope Anies will be elected president of Papua New Guinea.”
The video, which shows a massive crowd filling much of the road, was viewed more than 300 times before being removed.
The message emerged ahead of Indonesia's Feb. 14 elections that will determine the successor to popular two-term President Joko Widodo, who is barred from running again to lead the country's most Muslim-majority country. populated by the world.
Nearly 205 million people are eligible to vote in the polls, where Anies, a former governor of the capital Jakarta, is elected. to face against former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.
The clip has racked up a total of 417,500 views after being shared by other pro-Anies TikTok accounts. here, here, here And here.
However, this statement is false.
Satirical articles
THE video was first sharing by Prabowo fans who mocked Anies supporters for apparently confusing the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea with the Indonesian region of Papua.
When deadly riots exploded in Papua New Guinea in January, Instagram Posts about the troubles sharing by Indonesian media were inundated with comments from people who seemed to believe this was happening in Papua – which shares a border with Papua New Guinea (archived links here, here And here).
Police strike over unexplained deductions from police salaries blamed fuel violence in which at least 25 people were kill.
Confused Internet users blame unrest on Defense Minister Prabowo and said this meant they were “now more confident to vote for Anies”, highlighting his campaign promise to increase the salaries of Indonesian police and military personnel (archived link).
Video of a huge crowd later appeared in posts from Prabowo fans, joking that it showed Anies supporters in Papua New Guinea – a mockery of his supposed newfound popularity there.
“The Anies mob is unstoppable in Papua New Guinea. I hope Mr. Anies is elected to the highest office there,” read one seemingly sarcastic message. TikTok Posts by Prabowo supporters sharing the video.
Another job on SnackVideo who shared the clip, he jokingly asked for advice on “how to make Anies' supporters smarter” – apparently mocking them for confusing the two places.
Religious procession of Venezuela
A reverse image search on Google, followed by a keyword search on Tic TacI found a longer video sharing on January 15, 2024 in an article about a procession in Venezuela – and not in Papua New Guinea (archived link).
The post's caption includes a series of hashtags: “#divinapastora #2024 #Barquisimeto.”
Divine Shepherdess — or Spanish for the Divine Shepherdess — is a religious procession that takes place every year on January 14 in Barquisimeto, the capital of Lara state in Venezuela, to commemorate the city's anniversary. patron saint.
More than 2.7 million Catholics participated in the Procession 2024according to the state governor (archived link).
Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias detailed the route of the procession, starting from the Church of Santa Rosa de Lima — the permanent home of the image of the Divine Shepherdess — passing through Lara Avenue, Macario Yepez Square and Venezuela Avenue before arrive at the city cathedral (archived link).
A Google image search of these streets found a 2022 video on YouTube titled: “Venezuela Avenue | Barquisimeto | Venezuela” (archived link).
At eight minute mark, the video shows a yellow multi-story building, with a large advertising board for the electronic channel Daka on its roof. The same building is also visible at the beginning of the TikTok video about Anies.
According to the narrator of the YouTube video, it was filmed near the intersection of Venezuela Avenue and Vargas Avenue.
Geolocation on Google Earth, the building is located on Venezuela Avenue between 20th and 19th Streets, just one block from Vargas Avenue.
Below is a screenshot comparing the fake video (top left), the real TikTok video (top right), and the 2022 YouTube video (bottom), with corresponding benchmarks marked by AFP:
Governor Adolfo Pereira of Lara State issued a video And Pictures of the Divina Pastora procession on his official X account on January 14, 2024 (archived links here And here).
A photos show a low-rise white building and two rows of people wearing yellow vests. Both are visible in TikTok videos.
Google Maps shows that the building is the administrative office of the municipality of Iribarren, located at the intersection of Venezuela Avenue and Vargas Avenue.
Below is a screen comparison of the TikTok video showing the Divina Pastora (left), the photo of the governor of Lara (top right), and the Google image of the Irribaren Municipality office (bottom on the right), with the corresponding characteristics marked by the AFP:
AFP had previously fact-checked misinformation that began as satire during Indonesia's 2019 elections, including posts targeting Prabowo and Thai police.
|
Sources
2/ https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.34H92KR
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Video shows motorcade in Venezuela, not 'supporters of Indonesian politician in Papua New Guinea'
- Putin says defeat in Ukraine 'impossible' in interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson
- 1BHK: A culinary party at home that celebrates friendship and food
- An innovation that could become a Super Bowl MVP.
- Dakota Johnson: I had the worst time on The Office | Entertainment
- Test cricket is much better now than it was 60 years ago
- Lamar Jackson wins second NFL MVP award almost unanimously
- 2024 Pakistan elections: Independents backed by former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party win highest number of seats: poll body
- Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunited at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- The future of geospatial technology
- One year after Türkiye earthquake, hundreds of thousands still in sheltersExBulletin
- Britain's foreign policy trajectory after Brexit and the mystery of the disappearing Gulf states