Politics
PM Narendra Modi explains why white paper was presented now: chose Rashtraneeti over Rajneeti
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government could have presented a white paper on the economy as early as 2014, when it came to power, but it chose 'rashtraneeti' over 'rajneeti' as it did not want to shake the confidence of the country.
The document was presented during the last parliamentary session before the general elections.
The Prime Minister Modi-led government on Thursday presented a white paper ripping the Congress-led UPA rule and claiming that it had transformed the Indian economy into a non-performing economy through indiscriminate spending, borrowing out of budget and a pile of bad debts with the banks.
Addressing the Times Group's ET NOW Global Business Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that in the decade leading up to 2014, the policies followed by the country were leading the country on the path to bankruptcy. “On this subject, we have tabled a white paper on the economy in Parliament,” he said.
“The discussion on this is ongoing. Since there is such a large audience, I would also like to state my 'Mann ki Baat' that the white paper I have brought now, I could have presented in 2014. If my aim had been for political gain, then I would have presented these figures to the people 10 years ago,” PM Modi said.
“When things appeared before me in 2014, I was stunned. The economy was in a critical situation. Due to scams and political paralysis, there was widespread pessimism among global investors. If I had brought these things to light, if a bad signal would have disappeared, the country would probably have lost confidence in the country, like when a patient learns that he is suffering from a serious illness, he panics, and the country would have felt that “, said the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Modi said presenting the white paper in 2014 would have suited him politically.
“'Rajniti' tells me to do this but 'Rashtraneeti' does not allow me to do it and hence I chose 'rashtraneeti' rather than 'rajneeti'. And when the situation became strong in 10 years and “We can sustain any assault, so I thought I should tell people the truth and that's why I published a white paper in Parliament,” he said.
“When you look at it, you will know where we were and from what situation we came out and arrived here. Now you see the new peak of development,” PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi said he ensured that during his third term, India would become the world's third largest economy.
Speaking at the summit, Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain said the last ten years have been transformative for India, with its economy undergoing significant structural reforms, strengthening its macroeconomic foundations.
“As we embark on ‘Amritkaal’, I want us all to imagine a futuristic, inclusive and prosperous society, anchored in a human-centric approach. This will be our India.
The next two decades belong to India, where initiatives like Make in India, Create in India, Serve from India and Start up India converge into a majestic narrative, transforming the nation into a hub of knowledge, innovation and manufacturing,” Mr. Jain said. .
“This vision aligns perfectly with the theme of this year’s ET Now Global Business Summit – Disruption, Development, Diversification – a complex story that echoes your vision of making India the Vishwaguru. During this time of change , there is no better guide than you, Prime Minister, to set the course,” he said.
