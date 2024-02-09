Exclusive: Biden officials confront limits of federal response in exercise to prepare for 2024 election threats

Washington (CNN) — When top national security officials gathered in the White House Situation Room in December to prepare for the 2024 election, they faced two stark simulated scenarios that tested the limits of any federal response to the chaos. elections, four people familiar with the meeting said. told CNN.

What if Chinese agents created a fake AI-generated video showing a Senate candidate destroying ballots? And how should federal agencies respond if violence breaks out at polling places on Election Day?

For nearly an hour, No. 2 officials from the FBI, CIA, and the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice debated how to respond to the deepfake video, including whether and how to inform the public of activity if they weren't sure China was behind it. this, the sources told CNN.

When it comes to a coordinated federal response to phenomena like widespread disinformation, deepfakes and harassment of election officials, we're all tied in knots, said a U.S. official familiar with the security exercise electoral.

This unprecedented meeting was the first exercise of this type organized by the Biden White House in more than three years in office. It highlights the wrenching questions facing the administration as it assesses potential threats to the 2024 elections and the limits of federal power to respond to them.

U.S. national security officials must consider whether publicly calling attention to disinformation might inadvertently amplify the message they are trying to suppress. And they can act more quickly to speak out publicly if they know that a foreign actor is behind an information operation targeting the elections. . If there is a chance that a U.S. citizen is involved, U.S. officials are more reluctant to speak out against it publicly, for fear of appearing as if they are influencing elections or restricting free speech.

In both scenarios, federal officials favored a low-key public response, largely choosing to let state and local governments take the lead. This reveals a profound dilemma they face: How does the federal government protect voters from election threats when so many of them don't trust the federal government in the first place? State and local officials run elections and are more trusted voices in their communities, but how can federal officials act decisively to support them?

Participants opted for state election officials, not the federal government, to lead public messaging aimed at countering misinformation spread by the fake video in their jurisdictions, two of the sources said. Officials also discussed options for briefing Congress. raised its hand in offering to be the lead federal agency to inform the public about deepfake.

As for election violence, federal officials decided not to send federal agents to support local police because they did not have jurisdiction to do so.

We're in uncharted territory right now

The election security exercise came a month after Chinese leader Xi Jinping. insured President Joe Biden said in a face-to-face meeting that China would not interfere in the 2024 U.S. election, signaling that the administration was still preparing for that potential.

The role of deepfakes in election security has become all the more critical in light of recentAutomated call created by AIahead of the New Hampshire primary that mimicked Biden's voice, another U.S. official familiar with the meeting told CNN.

We're in uncharted territory right now, the first official familiar with the meeting said, citing the ease with which someone can use AI to create fake audio and video files to target voters and the challenges facing U.S. agencies are faced with in order to react quickly. This is the speed and volume at which our adversaries can flood the information environment.

China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to CNN last week that China's position is to always adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Last week, officials from several federal agencies briefed the Senate Intelligence Committee on their election security preparations for 2024, including the White House exercise in December, three sources familiar with the briefing told CNN.

Sharp questions remain unanswered about how the federal government will handle AI-generated fakes in elections, two sources said. And senators wondered to what extent the federal government was really prepared to respond to these kinds of threats.

A spokesperson for the Senate Intelligence Committee declined to comment on the briefing.

The elections are already upon us and I will continue to push to ensure that we use all available resources and authorities to deter, detect, disrupt and expose foreign efforts to interfere in our elections, said the Sen. Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who chairs the committee, said in a statement to CNN.

A senior administration official stressed that election security was a top priority in a statement to CNN.

We remain concerned that a number of actors seek to interfere in the electoral process and undermine confidence in our electoral infrastructure. Generative AI offers these actors a way to supercharge their malicious efforts, the official said. That's why there is a whole-of-government effort to ensure the integrity and security of the 2024 federal election.

State-level policies are also still a work in progress. CNNrecently askedelection officials from all 50 states on efforts to combat deepfakes. Of the 33 people who responded, most described existing programs in their state to respond to general disinformation or cyber threats. However, fewer than half of these states referenced specific training, policies, or programs designed to respond to election-related deepfakes.

In a recent interview with CNN, Francisco Aguilar, Nevada's secretary of state and the state's top election official, said he is still figuring out how to address the threat of AI-generated counterfeits in elections. elections and how federal agencies might be able to help.

“You look at our budget in the state of Nevada and you see what constraints we have,” Aguilar said. I don't think we've gone through a full election cycle where this actually existed. So we're kind of in a pioneering era right now.

Balancing vigilance and caution

After a relatively quiet 2022 midterms, federal election security officials are bracing for a range of potential threats and expecting hackers from Russia, China and Iran to be active, while viral conspiracy theorists are ready to pounce on any voting issue to try to solve the problem. falsely cry fraud.

Ancient President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud continue to resonate across much of the country, with a majority of Republicans and Republican supporters saying Biden's 2020 victory was not legitimate, according to to a CNN poll in July.

After being caught off guard by a Russian hack-and-leak campaign during the 2016 election and by pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol after the 2020 election, U.S. officials focused on securing the election attempt to balance the need to remain vigilant with being careful about when to speak out about these threats without it backfiring.

Several former senior U.S. national security officials involved in election protection told CNN that, in a post-2016 world, releasing intelligence could be interpreted as political.

It's a trap box, said Adam Hickey, who has worked on election security issues for the Justice Department's National Security Division. Unless the proof that it is a forgery is virtually indisputable, [US officials] will be accused of influencing the elections themselves, and none of them want that.

But if U.S. officials can reveal a foreign government's role in an interference campaign, Hickey said, voters can evaluate the message in light of its source, without speculating about who favors the foreign government or why.

Still marked by Russian interference in 2016

Some in the federal government are still scarred by the slowness with which national security officials warned the public about Russian interference in 2016. That was several months after states learned that Russian hackers had analyzed their computer systems. He also wants to avoid announcing a major new development on the eve of an election without providing the public with adequate information so they can act on it.

During the White House exercise, top federal officials were testing a policy established after 2016 to notify the public and Congress about foreign interference in elections. The policy states that partisan politics should not play a role in the decision to inform the public about foreign interference activities. It also asks officials to consider whether publicizing foreign interference is less effective rather than inadvertently amplifying it.

The Justice Department, FBI and CIA declined to comment on the election security exercise. The Department of Homeland Security referred questions to the National Security Council.

Cait Conley, a U.S. Army veteran who joined DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency last year to bolster its election security work, declined to discuss the White House meeting, but said his agency conducted more than two dozen security exercises with state and local officials last year. .

[W]We are prioritizing tabletop exercises that integrate the range of cyber, physical and operational threats that election officials may encounter, Conley said in a statement to CNN. Many of these threats arise from the tactics and techniques of our foreign adversaries, from Chinese network penetration operations to Russian and Iranian foreign influence operations.

CNNs Evan Perez, Natasha Bertrand, Donie OSullivan and Katie Bo Lillis contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.