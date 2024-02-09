Politics
Joko Widodo bids farewell to presidency in three-way race
Prabowo is Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander once so disagreeable to American human rights sensibilities that successive administrations barred him entry.
If the name sounds familiar, that's because we've been here before. The former son-in-law of dictator Suharto created his own political party, Golkar, years ago to convey power. He twice lost presidential elections to Jokowi; first as a fire-breathing nationalist in 2014, then again in 2019 as a passionate Islamist.
In this campaign, the 72-year-old claims a softer side: a modern, sensitive and animal-loving man; an affable uncle with adorably silly dance moves to match.
Respectable polls put him ahead of his two rivals, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, by more than 20 points.
Marcus Meitzner, an associate professor at the Australian National University in Canberra, believes that if Subianto does not end his two rivals on Wednesday by securing a 50 percent majority, he will overtake the survivor in the June runoff.
The most interesting question is what kind of Prabowo will appear at the palace in October, he says.
There are rational reasons to believe that he will simply attempt to replicate Jokowi's formula for success: sit atop a grand coalition, use the state apparatus to dole out rewards and punishments, and dole out money. favoritism to elites.
This would mean that, unlike his 2014 plans, he will not try to dismantle democracy, but will tightly control existing formal democratic processes.
But then there is the question of his character and that is where the analytical power of political rationality ends. No one can predict with certainty whether they will be able to control its short fuse once it reaches full power, Meitzner says.
I suspect he will be surrounded by family and loyalists whose job it will be to keep such episodes behind closed doors.
Although absent from the presidential ballots, Jokowi views the result as anything but yesterday's man. His enduring popularity with voters made him the kingmaker and, by extension, the ostensible master of his political legacy.
Only Anies, the former Islamist governor of Jakarta, dared to propose meaningful policy alternatives if elected, including threatening to compromise Ben Jokowis' $34 billion ($51 billion) vision, of a new capital in the isolated jungle of Borneo.
Former Central Java governor Ganjar, appointed by Jokowi's own party and once his presumed successor, has struggled to differentiate himself while remaining largely supportive of the president.
Jokowi's man is Prabowo, who, despite their historical political enmity, is doing everything he can to realize his decades-long dream of high power. He not only publicly supported the president's policies, but also chose Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the incumbent president's 36-year-old son and mayor of Solo, as his running mate.
This pairing was made possible last year by curious developments within Indonesia's Constitutional Court, which ruled that Gibran's successful election in Solo exempted him from the 40-year-old minimum age for the vice presidency .
The man who cast the deciding vote on the nine-member panel was Chief Justice Anwar Usman, Jokowi's brother-in-law and Gibran's uncle. Usman and Jokowi have denied accusations of family interference.
Indonesians disapprove of overt presidential advocacy during elections, and Jokowi has been careful not to explicitly support Prabowo. The message was more subtle: dining together near a window overlooking the street, for example, the photo of which quickly appeared on Prabowo's social media accounts.
Academics from dozens of Indonesian universities joined forces this week to protest Jokowi's perceived manipulation of public institutions to achieve political results. Students also rallied on Wednesday, demanding that Jokowi not interfere in the campaign.
Wilson, who is on the ground in Indonesia witnessing the campaigns, believes Jokowi may have made a mistake in staking his legacy on Prabowo's changing form. I am convinced that when Prabowos is in the presidency, and he has already used Jokowi's popularity to get there, he will have his own very clear program, he says.
I'm not sure if this will pay off for him aside from the many rumors about Prabowo's health. If Prabowos is not up to the task, then Jokowis' son will take over and he will be in the back seat. He thinks about that.
