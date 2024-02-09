At Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, PM Modi delivers a message full of political significance

The Narendra Modi-led government often looks across the political aisle to award state honours, and the announcement of a Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao could be part of this pattern; But Rao's legacy and his complicated relationship with his own party, the Congress, also make it a politically fraught decision.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge both welcomed the announcement of the honor on Friday, but the Congress leadership has long been concerned about the party's first non-Gandhi prime minister completing a full term .

Mr Modi has often pointed out that the Congress, and particularly the Nehru-Gandhi family, has failed to recognize the talent of those outside their approval, including Rao. Addressing a public meeting in Telangana, Rao's home state, he said, “This land has given the country a Prime Minister in the form of PV Narasimha Rao.” But the Congressional royals didn't like that and insulted him every step of the way. That's not all. Even after Rao's death, the Congress royals did not leave a single opportunity to insult Rao.

Reforms overshadowed by mosque demolition

Rao, who served as Prime Minister of a Congress-led government between 1991 and 1996, rose to the post following the tragic assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the middle of the 1991 election campaign, an election from which Rao himself had stayed away, preparing for a withdrawal from public life. A long career in the Congress had seen Rao become Minister of External Affairs and Home Affairs, and he was about to leave Delhi during that turbulent 1991 campaign, when Rajiv Gandhis death shook everything up. Various factions of the Congress wanted different leaders to become prime minister after the results were announced and after the newly bereaved Mrs Gandhi herself refused the post. The choice was Rao’s.

He came to the helm at a time of great turmoil, both economic and political, with both the balance of payments crisis and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. While Rao, accompanied by his Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh, had skillfully steered India on the path of economic reforms, the Babri Masjid was also shot down on his watch in 1992., a grievance that many Congressmen carried against Rao until the end of his days. His ability to provide cover for policymakers to implement the reforms needed to pull the country out of a deep economic abyss is matched only by the changes he has brought to India's foreign policy, including including the Look East policy. But for the Congress, all this was overshadowed by the destruction of the Babri mosque.

An open wound

After his accession to the post of Prime Minister, there were many instances when Mrs. Gandhi and Rao disagreed, with some of their differences attributed to personal reasons, some political and when the Congress lost the elections general elections in 1996, the blame lay at his feet.

Be that as it may, Rao's twilight years were not the concern of the Congress. When he died, just eight months after the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government came to power, the manner in which he performed his last rites became an open wound between Rao's family and friends and the Congress party . In his 2014 book, The Accidental Prime Minister, Mr Singh's former media adviser Sanjaya Baru claimed that the Congress did not want Rao's cremation to take place in Delhi, but rather in Hyderabad, and that he had been approached to convey this to Rao's children. Rao. Dr. Baru retained his own lawyer, but the cremation took place in Hyderabad, with Rao's body not even laid in state at the headquarters of the All-India Congress Committees.

During its first term, the Modi government created a memorial for Rao in 2015. The Ekta Sthal ghat is now a common place to create memorials for deceased prime ministers and presidents.

With the award of the Bharat Ratna to Rao, the message that the Modi government can cut across political lines and honor one of the Congressmen has once again been brought to the fore.