Trump heads to victory in Nevada Republican caucuses | Donald Trump News





Dueling primary and caucus voting meant Nikki Haley and Trump did not face off in the southwestern state.

Former United States President Donald Trump scored an easy victory in the Nevada caucuses, moving closer to the Republican nomination for the 2024 general election.

The results were far from a surprise, since Trump only faced long-shot candidate Ryan Binkley in the caucuses. His main rival, Nikki Haley, did not attend the event, saying organizers heavily skewed the vote toward Trump.

As of Friday, he had won more than 99 percent of the nearly 60,000 votes cast in the caucuses.

We lead everyone, Trump said in a victory speech from Las Vegas.

Is there any way to call an election next Tuesday? he added. That's all I want.

Trump has so far come in first in the first three states during the US primary season, which determines which candidate the country's two main parties, the Republicans and the Democrats, nominate as their challenger in the presidential election.

Trump's victory means he will add Nevada's 26 delegates to his total. The candidate who garners the most delegates across the country will be named the party's nominee at the Republican National Convention in July.

The Republican candidate is expected to face President Joe Biden in the November general election. Biden currently has no major challenges within his party for the ticket.

Sealed, bought and paid for

Still, Thursday's victory rang largely hollow in the absence of Haley, who instead participated in a separate, purely symbolic primary vote in Nevada on Tuesday.

The dueling events were the result of a clash between the Republican Party and state lawmakers.

In 2021, the state legislature, dominated by Democrats, passed a law requiring Nevada to hold a primary vote, which resembles a traditional election. The Nevada Republican Party has for decades held caucuses, which are gatherings across the state where registered Republicans debate and choose a candidate.

To protest the new law, state Republicans said they would still hold their caucuses. The party has the final say on the distribution of state delegates, meaning only the caucuses weighed in the nomination process.

For her part, Haley accused Republicans of advancing in the caucuses to strengthen Trump. The caucuses typically bring in only the most passionate members of the party, who lean more toward Trump.

Primaries tend to bring out a larger portion of the party's voters, which could have benefited Haley. She previously dismissed the caucuses as sealed, bought and paid for.

She again called the process rigged after finishing behind optioning neither candidate in Tuesday's vote.

Looking back on the outcome, she said her campaign never took the race seriously, telling Fox News she had planned not to spend a day or a dollar in Nevada.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa [File: Meg Kinnard/The Assocatied Press]

On the way to South Carolina

From Nevada, the Republican primary schedule now shifts to South Carolina, where Haley previously served as governor. Despite his local roots, Trump remains popular in this deeply conservative state.

A loss at South Carolina could spell the end of Haley's prospects.

Still, the future of the race remains far from certain, with Trump facing four separate criminal charges.

Earlier this week, a federal appeals panel ruled that Trump could be tried on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It rejected his claims that he had immunity from any pursuit.

Colorado and Maine also said Trump could not appear on their primary ballots, citing his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard Colorado's arguments regarding Trump's disqualification. Lawyers for the state argued that Trump's actions constituted insurrection, rendering him incapable of standing under the U.S. Constitution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/9/trump-cruises-to-victory-in-nevada-republican-caucuses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos