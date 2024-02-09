Discuss the dragons of modern socialist China in the world







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a special message to his country's citizens. This is closely related to the approach of the Spring Festival and Chinese New Year, which will take place on February 10, 2024. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the upcoming end of the Year of the Rabbit marks the country's entry into new challenges. He stressed that the country faces a very complex international environment and difficult tasks of reform, development and maintaining stability. “We have combined the strengths of China's modernization, keeping in mind national and international interests, overcoming various difficulties and challenges, and made solid progress in the new journey of China's construction for make it a modern socialist country in all respects,” Xi told a meeting. in the Great Hall of the People, Thursday (8/2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “Over the past year, China has adhered to the general principle of pursuing progress while maintaining stability and promoting economic recovery.” Referring to the progress that has been made, Xi explained that there is concrete evidence. First, the country's grain production reached a new peak, then employment and prices remained generally stable, and scientific and technological innovation took place. Xi then praised the Party's in-depth efforts to achieve complete and strict autonomy and eradicate corruption. He also appreciated the Chinese government which continues to put society first. “Reform and opening-up continue to deepen in China, a new round of reform of the Party and state institutions has basically been completed, the country's ecological environment continues to improve, and new measures have been taken. taken to modernize national defense and the armed forces,” he added. Meanwhile, there is also a message for the Taiwanese people. Xi called Taiwan independence a form of separatism that every Chinese citizen must strongly oppose, reaffirming Beijing's assertion that the island is an integral part of its sovereignty. “We actively support Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the overall national development situation, firmly oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatist actions and interference by external forces, and vigorously defend sovereignty, security and development interests of our country,” he stressed. . Furthermore, Xi ended his speech by expressing his hope that in the Year of the Dragon, all Chinese people will pioneer and move forward with great efforts and dedication, collectively writing a new chapter in the progress of modernization . “As the totem of the Chinese nation, dragons are considered strong, fearless and kind,” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Cleaning God statues an 'exciting' time for residents as Chinese New Year approaches (Hi Hi)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240209155515-4-512996/pidato-imlek-xi-jinping-bahas-naga-sampai-china-sosialis-modern-dunia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos