Politics
Vladimir Putin says deal to end war blocked by Boris Johnson
Could the war in Ukraine have been thwarted a year and a half ago? Well, that's what Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview on Thursday, February 8.
Putin reportedly told Carlson that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “dissuaded” the leader of Ukraine's main party from signing a document aimed at ending the conflict, Knewz.com has learned.
According to The daily mailPutin told Carlson that Ukraine signed a deal to end the war but withdrew after Johnson said it was “better to fight Russia.”
Putin claimed that Davyd Arakhamia, the head of Ukraine's ruling party, put his “preliminary signature” on a document after negotiations with Russia in Istanbul before changing his position.
“But then he [Arakhamia] “We publicly declared to the whole world that we were ready to sign this document, but Mr. Johnson, then Prime Minister, came to dissuade us, saying that it was better to fight Russia,” Putin said. “They would give whatever it takes for us to return what was lost in the clashes with Russia. And we accepted this offer.”
Putin said the idea of kyiv refusing to sign the deal was “ridiculous.”
“And it's very sad for me because, as Mr. Arakhamia said, we could have stopped these hostilities with war a year and a half ago already. But the British persuaded us and we refused. Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues,” Putin said.
Putin also accused the United States of dissuading Ukrainian officials from ending the war.
“We prepared a huge document in Istanbul which was initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation. He signed some of the provisions, not the whole thing. He signed, then he himself said: we “We were ready to sign it, and the war would have ended long ago. Eighteen months ago,” Putin said.
“However, Prime Minister Johnson came to talk to us about it and we missed that opportunity. Well, you missed it. You made a mistake. Let them get back to it.”
According to The daily mailMaria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Johnson had “forbidden” Ukraine from signing a truce.
However, Johnson denied the accusation, saying The Times of London“This is nothing but complete nonsense and Russian propaganda.”
Arakhamia supported Johnson's remarks, saying: “No peace proposal or peace deal was possible in February or March 2022. Russia entered Ukraine only with the aim of seizing territories, killing citizens and overthrow a democratic government. »
Despite claiming that Russia and Ukraine were close to reaching an agreement, Moscow has stepped up its military operations in the latter.
As Knewz.com reported on Tuesday (February 6), the Russian president has assembled 40,000 troops and 500 tanks on the front lines near Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine.
Kupyansk lies right on the Ukraine-Russia border, in territory recaptured by Ukrainian forces, right next to Kharkiv.
Capturing the region would represent significant progress for Putin's forces, who have already gained ground in the key town of Avdiivka on Ukraine's front lines.
“The Russian Federation plans to capture all of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and part of Kharkiv oblast up to the Oskil River by March 2024,” the Ukrainian Center said defense strategies about the latest developments, according to the Daily Express.
With this renewed assault, it appears Putin is attempting to score a major victory ahead of Russia's March 2024 presidential election.
With his election victory all but guaranteed, which Knewz.com previously attributed to his “grip on the political system that has tightened over his 24 years of rule,” it appears the Russian president intends to get additional support from the last operation.
