Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party launches race for Istanbul mayor





Turkey's pro-Kurdish party on Friday selected two low-profile candidates to run for mayor of Istanbul after the wife of the repressed community's imprisoned former statesman withdrew from the March 31 vote.

Analysts say the DEM party's decision not to field a bigger name could take fewer votes from the current opposition mayor and hurt President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chances of regaining control of Turkey's largest city . Erdogan's Islamic-rooted AKP party enters the national municipal elections on the back of its strong showing in last year's general election. The veteran leader secured victory for a final five-year term and ensured that his ruling conservative alliance retained control of Parliament. Erdogan then moved to reconquer Istanbul – an economic powerhouse where he began his political career as mayor – from his main secular opposition rival, Ekrem Imamoglu. The current mayor of Istanbul won in 2019 thanks in part to the pro-Kurdish party's decision to stay out of the race and implicitly support the joint opposition candidate. Watch moreIstanbul: Imamoglu ends 25 years of AKP rule, a hard blow for Erdogan Kurds make up a significant share of Istanbul's voters and also helped secular leaders achieve victory in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir in 2019. But poor results in last year's general elections fractured the opposition and prompted the DEM party to field its own candidates in local elections. Left-wing tradition The DEM party on Friday named Murat Cepni and Meral Danis Bestas as joint candidates for Istanbul mayor – a reflection of the left-wing party's tradition of naming a man and a woman as co-presidents of the top posts. The party would have to decide which of them would serve as mayor if the common ticket won. Their names were announced less than a week after Basak Demirtas, the 47-year-old wife of imprisoned Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas, unexpectedly stepped down. Analysts view Basak Demirtas as the Kurds' strongest candidate and the one most likely to take votes away from Imamoglu. Selahattin Demirtas garnered nearly 10% of the vote when he challenged Erdogan in Turkey's 2014 and 2018 presidential elections. He is running his second campaign from prison on highly controversial terrorism-related charges that could keep him behind bars for life. Learn moreJailed Kurdish leader calls for unity against Erdogan His comments on social media resonate with Turkish society and his wife's candidacy has posed a challenge to Imamoglu's hopes of being re-elected and using Istanbul as a springboard for a likely presidential bid in 2028. Some Turkish media speculated that Imamoglu's team pressured the DEM party to field a less popular candidate in exchange for various policy concessions. BBC Turkce this week cited a source close to Imamoglu as saying that “it was natural” for the mayor to lead negotiations that could help him win next month. Selahattin Demirtas said from prison that the Kurds should talk to all of Turkey's major parties for concessions in their decades-long quest for broader political and cultural rights. “The DEM party should be able to negotiate with all parties, including (the two main) parties, and seek compromises with anyone who adheres to these principles,” he said in a social media statement posted by his wife . “For us, April 1 and its consequences are more important than the March 31 elections.” (AFP)

