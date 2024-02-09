Congress slams Narendra Modi government for white paper, calling it 'book of white lies'

Congress called on Friday the Modi government's white paper on economy is a 'white paper of lies' and said he should have instead released a paper on issues such as unemployment, border tensions and Manipur.

The government's white paper criticizes the Congress-led UPA rule, saying it has made India's economy non-performing through indiscriminate spending, off-budget borrowing and a pile of bad loans from banks.

Terming the document a “hatchet job”, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram said in a statement: “It is a piece of white lie.” Even the authors will not claim that this is an academic, well-researched or scholarly article. .

“This is a political exercise designed to damn the previous government and cover up the current government’s broken promises, monumental failures and betrayal of the poor.”

He said a fair and impartial assessment of a given period would not arbitrarily start with 2004 and end abruptly in 2014.

“The document released today is not a white paper; it is a document intended to whitewash the many sins and commissions of the NDA government over the last 10 years,” he said.

Chidambaram said the appropriate response to the so-called white paper is the hard-hitting document titled '10 Saal, Anyay Kaal, 2014-2024'.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed his colleague and said the answer to the 'book of white lies' lies in the '10 Saal, Anyay Kaal…' document released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The black paper was a surgical strike on the white paper,” he said.

“The (government's) white paper makes no mention of demonetization, unemployment, inflation and growing economic disparities. The issues they should issue a white paper on are the border situation with China, border tensions … are asking us for a white paper on this, they are remaining silent on this,” Ramesh told reporters outside Parliament.

He said the Congress had also demanded a white paper on Manipur but the government had remained silent on the issue.

“We had earlier demanded a white paper on demonetization, but they also remained silent. There is no white paper on the high unemployment that the country has been experiencing for 45 years. The white paper is yet another event. It (Modi) is an event manager like (LK) Advani ji had said,” Ramesh said.

The government remains “silent” on corruption and real problems like injustice towards farmers, women and youth, he said.

“The PSUs are sold to one or two of his friends,” Ramesh claimed.

He also said that ports, airports, railways, factories and oil refineries were being privatized.

Ramesh said no government had made “wild promises” on taking office like the Narendra Modi government had done and then broken them without expressing regret.

“In fact, the government made fun of them by calling them electoral jumlas,” he said, referring to promises including two million jobs a year, the return of black money hidden in abroad, Rs 15 lakh in each bank account, giving petrol and diesel at Rs 35. a liter and doubling of farmers' income.

In 2004, he said the UPA government had inherited an economy that had performed below average over the previous six years.

“Yet the Vajpayee government called this moment 'Brilliant India'. The slogan had a negative effect on the government. The BJP government suffered an ignominious defeat. The authors of the book of white lies may be surrendering realizes that history has a tendency to repeat itself.” noted the former minister.

The fiscal deficit, he said, was 4.5 percent during the UPA and 5.8 percent during the NDA, while household savings as a percentage of GDP was 23 percent under the UPA and 19 percent under the NDA.

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the government's white paper on the country's economy under the UPA regime was aimed at hiding “the dark truth” and said hunger, price rise, unemployment and abject poverty are a reality experienced by a large majority of Indians under the UPA regime. the Modi government.