Ruling in Trump's favor on eligibility could doom his immunity bid





Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and his colleagues appeared ready Thursday to begin rebuilding the courts' reputation by presenting themselves as unified and apolitical.

He has had a bumpy ride lately, between the leak of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade, an inconclusive investigation into this violation, solitary endorsement of the decision itself, and ethics scandals followed by a toothless code intended to remedy them.

All of this has contributed to the Supreme Court's declining approval ratings, as large segments of the public increasingly view it as influenced by politics rather than committed to neutral principles and the rule of law.

Judging by the justices' questions during Thursday's arguments over former President Donald J. Trump's eligibility to hold office again, they will rule that Mr. Trump can remain on the primary ballot in Colorado and on d other ballots across the country and by a lopsided vote, if not unanimous, vote.

But if the chief justice's plan for even-handed impartiality is to prevail, the court will have to rule against Mr. Trump in a separate case to come before the court, one in which he claims absolute immunity from prosecution for his conduct before and after. January 6, 2021.

Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in Slate that the outlines of a grand deal were emerging.

The Supreme Court rules almost unanimously that Colorado does not have the power to remove Donald Trump from the ballot, but in a separate case it rejects its immunity argument and forces Trump to go to trial this spring or this summer for subversion of the federal election. , he wrote.

Legal experts said the sheer number of arguments in the case argued Thursday, an appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling excluding Mr. Trump from the state's primary ballot, made a decision by the justices likely in his favor.

It seems likely that he will prevail, if only because the totality of reasons offered something to almost every justice, said Michael Dorf, a law professor at Cornell, who added that Justice Sonia Sotomayor could be an exception.

The challenge for Chief Justice Roberts and whoever he gives the opinion to will be finding a rationale that can garner five or more votes, he said. In recent cases, Roberts has sometimes struggled to rein in the five justices to his right. Here there will probably be something closer to consensus.

Tara Leigh Grove, a law professor at the University of Texas, said the case over Mr. Trump's electability and the one over his claim to absolute immunity could, from a practical standpoint, be linked.

History tells us that the Supreme Court does better with the public, in other words, is seen as more legitimate when it does not repeatedly rule only for one side of the political aisle, he said. she declared. So I expect the justices will welcome some sort of split decision in these cases. That is, the court can rule that President Trump remains on the ballot, but receives no immunity from federal criminal prosecution.

Vikram Amar, a law professor at the University of California, Davis, who filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the Colorado case supporting neither side but expressing skepticism about some of Mr. Trump's arguments , said he was disappointed with the way the case seemed to be going.

Unfortunately, it appears the justices are coalescing around some analytically weak arguments to settle this case in a way they believe will avoid spending the courts' meager political capital, he said.

Professor Amar added that the Colorado case should stand on its own, but it may not. There is no logical connection between the issues in this case and those in the immunity case, he said, but a cynic might say that a ruling in favor of Trump here frees the court to that he rules against him in this matter.

