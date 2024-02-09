Imran Khan supporters 'here to stay' as young Pakistanis go to vote





By Charlotte Greenfield and Ariba Shahid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Below huge photo murals of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naila Khan Marwat cheered with scores of young volunteers on election night every time TV channels counted suggested that their candidate was in the lead.

She then returned to her laptop to collect complaints from candidates about alleged violations of election rules, compiled with 50 other young women to forward to party lawyers launching legal cases.

Marwat, 26, worked until the early hours of Friday at the party headquarters in the Pakistani capital, closely following the results, a more confusing task than usual after former cricket hero Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf banned from running as PTI candidates and using the party symbol of the cricket bat. They had to present themselves as independents.

We have memorized all the symbols and names of our candidates,” said Marwat, a law student. “We know every candidate and every symbol.”

Pakistan voted in a crucial general election on Thursday as it struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory on Friday, saying his party had become the largest and would talk with other groups to form a coalition government.

Final results were unclear due to an unusual counting delay, but independents, mostly backed by the PTI, made up the largest group with 92 of the 225 seats counted as of 4:00 p.m. GMT, doing much better than planned and taking many by surprise.

Khan was ousted from power in 2022, imprisoned in August and banned from participating in politics for several years due to a series of corruption and criminal charges.

The PTI's strong showing suggests a possible protest element boosting turnout and the lasting resilience of Khan's support, analysts said. If independents cannot form a government themselves, their large numbers could make Pakistan more unstable, they fear.

The story continues

PTI supporters said the rules of the game were unfair, including a one-day blackout in mobile services during polling due to security concerns after a series of militant attacks. The PTI relies heavily on its social media presence, including automated social media responses that helped citizens find their voting booths and PTI-backed candidates.

Pakistan's Election Commission said it would look into allegations of violations.

PTI is definitely here to stay. He may have been gutted and cut down to size, but … his base of support remains broad and loyal,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center. “Khan remains a force to be reckoned with. even from his prison cell.”

YOUNG AND SUSTAINABLE SUPPORTERS

This support base, at odds with powerful army generals, is grappling with military-backed repression. The party says repression accelerated ahead of Thursday's vote as the military sought to keep it out of the race, a charge the military denies.

Some analysts and voters said public perception of the military's involvement in politics may have driven Khan's supporters to the polls, alongside frustration over months of soaring inflation and anger over to the three prison sentences handed down by Khan.

One reason the military might be concerned is that there are signs of real popular support, said Maya Tudor, an associate professor at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, adding that mobile services suspended on election day, after authorities reassured people that there would be no widespread communications outage, was a possible sign of concern.

Marwat, a law student, said she joined the PTI in 2016 and voted for the first time in 2018, attracted by its leader whom she considered to be “loyal” to Pakistan. Khan's convictions galvanized her and many of her peers, she said.

Have you not seen the other great leaders? Like Nelson Mandela? …There are so many great leaders who have been imprisoned and are suffering a lot, she said. But things are changing.

Elections in Pakistan have long been marred by accusations of fraud and the imprisonment of political figures. While the turmoil is not new, analysts and supporters say PTI's reactive campaign that cuts across all demographics is.

With its famous sports figurehead and social media presence, the PTI is also popular with Pakistan's huge youth population, which grows with each election cycle. The Dawn newspaper estimates that Pakistan has added 10 million since the 2018 elections.

One of them, software engineering student Nayaba Akhtar, 21, said she was inspired to vote for a PTI-backed independent.

“It’s great,” she said. “I'm sad that Imran Khan isn't here, but I'm happy that my first vote is for Imran Khan. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ariba Shahid; additional reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by YP Rajesh and Nick Macfie)

