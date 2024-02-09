3 facts about Veronica Tan, Ahok's ex-wife close to Iriana Jokowi





Nusantaratv.com – Veronica Tan recently uploaded a photo with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo (Jokowi), on her Instagram account, Thursday (8/2/2024). Veronica Tan uploaded a magazine cover showing a photo of her with Iriana Joko Widodo. It is known that the closeness of Veronica Tan and Iriana Joko Widodo often distracts the public's attention. Nusantara TV summarizes the closeness of Veronica Tan and Iriana Joko Widodo here: 1. Iriana Joko Widodo and Veronica Tan as the wife of the Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta

DKI Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo with his wife Iriana Joko Widodo and DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Basuki Tjahaya Purnama with his wife Veronica Tan Basuki. (ANTARA/Ismar Patrizki) The figures of Iriana Joko Widodo and Veronica Tan began to attract the attention of netizens since Joko Widodo and Basuki Tjahja Purnama (Ahok) were “important people” in the Indonesian government. Previously, Iriana's husband Jokowi served alongside Veronica's husband Basuki Tjahja Purnama as governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta. Jokowi and Ahok won the Jakarta regional elections on September 20, 2012. After serving for almost 2 years, Jokowi then ran as a candidate for President of Indonesia. Jokowi subsequently served as President of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20, 2014. 2. Two tried and tested super women Iriana Joko Widodo and Veronica Tan (Instagram @sahabatvero) Evidence of their closeness was also uploaded to one of the @sahabatvero Instagram accounts. In this old photo, Veronica Tan and Iriana Joko Widodo are seen kissing and smiling at the camera. “Everyone can say they're awesome, but real awesome people will never say they're awesome. 2 awesome women who are proven and tested,” the caption of the uploaded photo reads Friday (2/12/2021). In her portrait, we see Iriana Joko Widodo, now First Lady, holding Veronica Tan's arm from behind. Iriana Joko Widodo appeared simple wearing a moss green shirt. Meanwhile, Veronica Tan wore a bright green dress. And both with flowing hair. This old uploaded photo received praise from netizens on social media. The majority of them praised their modesty, appearing simple and not cruel. “2 wonderful women,” wrote @winny_70. “The female idol is extraordinarily beautiful, even though her makeup is ordinary,” wrote @sari_ningsih5673. 3. Veronica Tan cried on Iriana Joko Widodo's shoulders Screenshot – Veronica Tan cries on Iriana Joko Widodo's shoulder (YouTube: Kompas Petang) Iriana Joko Widodo and Veronica Tan's friendship is rarely in the spotlight. However, the relationship between the two women who once accompanied their husbands at the helm of Jakarta remains harmonious. Without Ahok accompanying her, Veronica Tan flew to Solo to attend the wedding invitation of Kahiyang Ayu and Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution. Veronica Tan came with a group of Djarot Saiful Hidayat and his wife, Happy Farida. His face couldn't help but cry when he hugged Iriana Joko Widodo. Touches the hearts of all who see it. The account owner also tried to boost it. “After all, Mrs. Vero is just an ordinary human being. Her feelings are mixed with sadness and happiness. When she has to attend alone, without her husband by her side.” Suddenly it attracted the attention of netizens. They also prayed for the woman who played the cello well.

