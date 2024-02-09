Trump wins Nevada GOP caucus in contest ignored by Haley and NBC News projects





LAS VEGAS Former President Donald Trump easily won the Nevada caucuses on Thursday, NBC News projects, the fourth contest he won during his march to the GOP nomination.

It was a transitional path for Trump, who faced no major competition in the caucuses after most of his opponents withdrew from the race and the last one standing, former Ambassador of the UN Nikki Haley, chose to participate in the state-sponsored primaries of Nevada on Tuesday. In an embarrassing defeat, Haley, the former South Carolina governor, did not lose decisively to any of those candidates, by at least 30 points, according to the most recent vote count.

Trump gloated about the defeat on his Truth Social platform, writing: A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by nearly 30 points in Nevada to “none of these candidates.” Look, we will soon claim victory!

Trump's victory Thursday, in which he claimed Nevada's 26 Republican delegates, further cements his dominance among Republicans, even as Haley vows to stay in the race in South Carolina's Feb. 24 primary and perhaps beyond. Haley had been touring California, which votes on Super Tuesday, March 5, during the two Nevada contests.

Trump, however, recently held rallies in Las Vegas, where he told Republicans not to waste time with state-run primaries. That doesn't mean anything, he said, instead encouraging them to participate in the caucuses.

Trump was scheduled to attend a caucus watch party here after the contest ended.

It was the first time in years that Nevada held primaries instead of caucuses, after the Democratic-led legislature changed the law in 2021. The state's Republican Party, however, decided to split and d held a caucus in addition to the primary, but dictated that candidates could only compete in one or the other. Delegates are only rewarded in caucuses.

Haley had said she would not participate in the caucuses because, she said, they were rigged for Trump by GOP insiders who had pledged allegiance to him.

Six members of the Nevada Republican Party have been indicted for acting as fake voters for Trump in the 2020 race. They include party Chairman Michael McDonald and Vice President Jim DeGraffenreid, who also had their cell phones seen seized and testified before a grand jury as part of the federal investigation into Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Nevada could also play a central role in the general election, as evidenced by President Joe Biden's presence in the state in the days leading up to Tuesday's primaries. Biden easily won the state's Democratic primary with nearly 90% of the vote.

Next up in the Republican primaries will be Haley's home state of South Carolina, where she is significantly trailing Trump, according to a recent poll.

