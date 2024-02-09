Politics
A guide to the 2024 Indonesian elections – Palatinate
By James Brine
What are your plans for Valentine's Day?
In Indonesia, 204.8 million voters will spend their money to go to the polls to elect the next president of the third largest country in the world.
democracy. Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous and largest Muslim-majority country, transitioned to democracy in 1998 after decades of a brutal dictatorship. Indonesia has enjoyed 10 years of popular rule under current President Joko Widodo, but as his constitutional term limit comes to an end, three presidential candidates are vying for his position. This election highlights
The fragility of Indonesia's young democracy and its consequences will have significant repercussions on the country's trajectory. So who are the candidates?
Anies Baswedan is the former governor of Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. He succeeded Mr. Widodo after his ascension to the presidency and demonstrated his abilities as a leader. He has a popular image among the public, seen as intelligent, polite, firm and religious, all desirable traits for the Indonesian electorate. Mr. Baswedan is running independently, albeit under a four-party alliance called the Coalition for Change, and is positioning himself as the voice of traditional conservative Muslims.
Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, the country's economic center, is equally competent. He is seen as sharing many favorable traits with the current president, such as a down-to-earth communication style that has endeared him to the public. Mr Pranowo is running under the same party as Mr Widodo, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) – and is committed to pursuing his progressive, pluralist and developmentalist vision of Indonesian democracy.
The final candidate is Prabowo Subianto, the former Indonesian army special forces general. In this role he was responsible
for the violent repression of independence movements in East Timor and has been linked to the kidnapping, torture and disappearance of several dozen democracy activists. Beyond allegations of human rights violations, Mr. Subianto is known for
family corruption, a bad temper, and a desire to roll back democratic reforms.
Mr. Subianto stands in direct contrast to the educated, competent, law-abiding and liberal reputations of Mr. Baswedan and Mr. Pranowo. Although he has lost two presidential bids, all official opinion polls put Mr. Subianto at the top of the rankings. On average, he is expected to win 46.8% of the vote, compared to 24.7% for Mr. Baswedans and 21.9% for Mr. Pranowos. Even a coalition between
the latter two would not beat Mr. Subianto who is undoubtedly the favorite among the Indonesians. Why is it?
Mr Subianto preaches a message of authoritarian populism, projecting strength, confidence and passion to present himself as an assertive leader capable of leading Indonesia towards its rightful destiny as a regional power. Its campaign evokes nostalgic feelings of the Orde Baru era (Indonesian dictatorship era), recalling the strength of character, discipline and national unity promoted during that era.
The key to understanding the success of Mr. Subiantos' campaign is that this election will be dominated by young people. The median age in Indonesia is 30 and 56.4% of voters are aged 22 to 30, more than half of whom are first-time voters. Therefore, many do not remember the reality of living under a dictatorship and are therefore receptive to Mr. Subianto's revisionist portrayal. This youngster has a huge presence on social media, with 106 million Indonesian TikTok users, making it the second largest user base in the world. Mr. Subiantos' campaign took his message to TikTok to target young people. However, this content has been intentionally misleading, spreading widespread disinformation supported by anti-democratic themes. This has not only served to reinforce Mr. Subiantos' authoritarian populism, but also to obscure his past, to the point where 70% of people ignore his allegations of human rights abuses.
Mr. Subianto's popularity is bolstered by the tacit support he received from outgoing President Widodo. Mr. Widodo admitted to interfering in the upcoming elections to ensure that the next leader continues his development projects, such as the
construction of the new Indonesian capital Nusantara.
Mr. Widodos' interference raises questions about the integrity of Indonesia's relatively new democracy. This means that democratic backsliding comes in part from an unlikely source; a popular president who has truly contributed greatly to the country's democratic institutions, economic development and social stability. Mr Subianto, who poses a direct threat to democracy, would likely undo many of his predecessor's achievements.
Image: Ikhlasul Amal via Flickr
