Politics
The return of Boris Johnson's campaign would 'win us the next election' | Politics | News
Boris Johnson is seriously considering a return to frontline politics following growing calls for him to give the Conservatives a boost in campaign polls.
The former prime minister is considering what role he could play in the future after Rishi Sunak opened the door to a return.
Andrew Griffith became the first member of government to support a return, saying: “Boris is a great voice.
And another Tory MP insisted Mr Johnson would win us the next election if he went on the campaign trail.
Mr Johnson delivered a direct message to Daily Express readers when he left Parliament last year, promising: I will be back. »
Boris Johnson mulls calls to help Tories fight election
His spokesperson said nothing today about what role he might play in the future.
Science Minister Mr Griffith, a former parliamentary aide to Mr Johnson, praised the former prime minister's ability to connect with voters.
The Conservative government needs strong conservative voices, he told LBC.
We have a brilliant one in the Prime Minister, but politics is a team game.
My background is in business and you only get results by working as a team.
We face real danger right now. There is a party, you have seen their U-turns in the last 24 hours, which builds on many other U-turns.
The simple truth is that they don't have a plan, which could cost the economy dearly.
“Boris is a great voice. I hope we have a lot of great voices.
“And we desperately need to send the message that now is not the right time to go back to square one.
“We've made a lot of difficult decisions over the last 18 months. I know it's been very difficult for people. It comes as a result of Covid and the war in Ukraine.
“So get back to anyone who has a loud voice and can speak out against the danger that Keir Starmer poses.”
Stay up to date with the latest political news
Join us on WhatsApp
Members of our community benefit from special offers, promotions and advertising from us and our partners. You can check at any time. More information
Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici says Boris Johnson would help Tories win election
Conservative MP Lia Nici said Mr Johnson was a team player but a deal would need to be reached for a return.
She said the former Prime Minister remained popular in Red Wall seats, including his constituency of Great Grimsby.
Ms Nici added: People voted for the Conservatives because they supported Boris's vision.
Boris is absolutely popular (in the red wall) and he would win us the next election and go a long way to helping us get over the line.
But there is a lot of work to do before we get there.
The comments follow support from senior Tories Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Michael Fabricant and Paul Bristow.
Rishi Sunak does not rule out bringing Boris Johnson back to the political front
- Support courageous journalism
- Read The Daily Express online, ad-free
- Get super-fast page loading
Earlier this week, Mr Sunak revealed he was in casual contact with Mr Johnson.
Relations between the two men broke down after the then chancellor left office in July 2022, triggering a wave of ministerial resignations that led to Mr Johnson's downfall.
By the time the ex-Prime Minister was forced to leave Parliament following the witch-hunt inquiry into his actions following so-called Partygate, the two men were taking public jabs at each other.
But in a new ITV documentary, Mr Sunak refused to rule out bringing him back into the fold.
He said: “I'm proud of the work we've done together. And we've worked well together for a long time. At the end of the day, you know, there are well-documented differences.”
Pressed again, he added, “Well, I never talk about these personal things, but look, I, you know, I talk to him every once in a while.”
David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, insisted Mr Johnson would be a huge asset if he returned to the Cabinet.
He told Channel 5's Jeremy Vine: It would be good for the Conservatives, it would be good for Rishi, if he came back.
He is very popular in red wall, he created red wall.
I think he would be a huge asset. But he's not an MP, so there are some practical problems.
Are you bringing him back as Lord? Are you putting him back on the list (of parliamentary candidates)? He's not even on the list at the moment.
So there are some challenges to get it back.
He added: He's an election winner, that's why Sunak wants him back, or mentions him, because he wants some of that stardust.
Mr Sunak brought David Cameron back from the political wilderness by giving him a peerage so he could make him Foreign Secretary.
Former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe, now a member of the Reform Party, said Boris would be a much better bet than David Cameron.
But she added that whatever he does will now make a big difference to the Conservatives' chances at the next election.
The Conservatives trailed Labor by about 20 points in polls last year.
Mr Sunak said his working assumption is that he will call a general election in the second half of the year.
Party chairman Richard Holden insisted the polls were changing but admitted there was still a long way to go.
As we always say, the only poll that matters is on polling day, he told ITV News.
“I think there's a long way to go. I think it's true that after the difficult few years we've been through, the Conservative Party really needs to put forward clear policies for the future, which can not only reflect some of the good things.” That's what we did, but it also reflects the aspirations of people today for the future. And I think we will over the next few months. “
Mr Holden said recent divisions within the party over the Rwanda expulsion plan were frustrating.
All of our colleagues want the same results: we want immigration control, we want lower taxes for workers, we want economic growth for everyone in the country.
“The truth is that there will always be slight disagreements about how to achieve this.
I think it is always important for all colleagues to remember what unites us, these fundamental things. »
|
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1865169/Boris-Johnson-campaign-comeback-would-win-us-the-next-election-Tories-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The return of Boris Johnson's campaign would 'win us the next election' | Politics | News
- A guide to the 2024 Indonesian elections – Palatinate
- Bollywood Roundup: Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor and more…
- Stock market today: Tokyo hits 30-year high, with many Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year holiday
- Embracing the evolution of technology creates a culture of innovation
- Murphy and Coveney meet to discuss new business opportunities
- Trump wins Nevada GOP caucus in contest ignored by Haley and NBC News projects
- Arizona Renaissance Festival this weekend in Gold Canyon
- Worms in food, dirty linen: Tennis star Dejana Radanovic faces backlash for racist comments against India
- Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi, seeks special category status YSR Congress LS Election
- Saul Bellow gets a stamp | Evening summary
- How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini AI on your Android smartphone