The return of Boris Johnson's campaign would 'win us the next election' | Politics | News

Boris Johnson is seriously considering a return to frontline politics following growing calls for him to give the Conservatives a boost in campaign polls. The former prime minister is considering what role he could play in the future after Rishi Sunak opened the door to a return. Andrew Griffith became the first member of government to support a return, saying: “Boris is a great voice. And another Tory MP insisted Mr Johnson would win us the next election if he went on the campaign trail. Mr Johnson delivered a direct message to Daily Express readers when he left Parliament last year, promising: I will be back. »

Boris Johnson mulls calls to help Tories fight election

His spokesperson said nothing today about what role he might play in the future. Science Minister Mr Griffith, a former parliamentary aide to Mr Johnson, praised the former prime minister's ability to connect with voters. The Conservative government needs strong conservative voices, he told LBC. We have a brilliant one in the Prime Minister, but politics is a team game. My background is in business and you only get results by working as a team. We face real danger right now. There is a party, you have seen their U-turns in the last 24 hours, which builds on many other U-turns. The simple truth is that they don't have a plan, which could cost the economy dearly. “Boris is a great voice. I hope we have a lot of great voices. “And we desperately need to send the message that now is not the right time to go back to square one. “We've made a lot of difficult decisions over the last 18 months. I know it's been very difficult for people. It comes as a result of Covid and the war in Ukraine. “So get back to anyone who has a loud voice and can speak out against the danger that Keir Starmer poses.”

Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici says Boris Johnson would help Tories win election

Conservative MP Lia Nici said Mr Johnson was a team player but a deal would need to be reached for a return. She said the former Prime Minister remained popular in Red Wall seats, including his constituency of Great Grimsby. Ms Nici added: People voted for the Conservatives because they supported Boris's vision. Boris is absolutely popular (in the red wall) and he would win us the next election and go a long way to helping us get over the line. But there is a lot of work to do before we get there. The comments follow support from senior Tories Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Michael Fabricant and Paul Bristow.

Rishi Sunak does not rule out bringing Boris Johnson back to the political front

Earlier this week, Mr Sunak revealed he was in casual contact with Mr Johnson. Relations between the two men broke down after the then chancellor left office in July 2022, triggering a wave of ministerial resignations that led to Mr Johnson's downfall. By the time the ex-Prime Minister was forced to leave Parliament following the witch-hunt inquiry into his actions following so-called Partygate, the two men were taking public jabs at each other. But in a new ITV documentary, Mr Sunak refused to rule out bringing him back into the fold. He said: “I'm proud of the work we've done together. And we've worked well together for a long time. At the end of the day, you know, there are well-documented differences.” Pressed again, he added, “Well, I never talk about these personal things, but look, I, you know, I talk to him every once in a while.” David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, insisted Mr Johnson would be a huge asset if he returned to the Cabinet. He told Channel 5's Jeremy Vine: It would be good for the Conservatives, it would be good for Rishi, if he came back. He is very popular in red wall, he created red wall. I think he would be a huge asset. But he's not an MP, so there are some practical problems. Are you bringing him back as Lord? Are you putting him back on the list (of parliamentary candidates)? He's not even on the list at the moment. So there are some challenges to get it back. He added: He's an election winner, that's why Sunak wants him back, or mentions him, because he wants some of that stardust.

Mr Sunak brought David Cameron back from the political wilderness by giving him a peerage so he could make him Foreign Secretary. Former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe, now a member of the Reform Party, said Boris would be a much better bet than David Cameron. But she added that whatever he does will now make a big difference to the Conservatives' chances at the next election. The Conservatives trailed Labor by about 20 points in polls last year. Mr Sunak said his working assumption is that he will call a general election in the second half of the year.