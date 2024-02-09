



HARRISBURG Rebecca LaFleur gave $50 to former President Donald Trump's campaign last year, a sizable sum for the retired Schwenksville drug counselor.

And LaFleur, who supported Trump during each of his presidential campaigns, has no problem if some of that money offsets payments for the former president's legal fees.

I do say ! Use it! Judicial militarization must end, LaFleur, 61, said at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, a massive exhibition dedicated to hunting, fishing and outdoor sports, sponsored by the National Rifle Association. Trump will make his first Pennsylvania 2024 campaign stop at the Expo on Friday.

As Trump looks toward a general election battle in which he is poised to be the GOP nominee, he is also battling unprecedented legal challenges for a former president in criminal and civil courts. Trump's latest campaign finance records show his campaign and affiliated committees spent nearly $50 million in contributions to pay lawyers and other expenses associated with the 91 charges he faces.

His supporters say it doesn't bother them at all, although some have expressed concerns about Trump's ability to compete financially in a costly contest.

Interviews with a dozen supporters in Pennsylvania, some of whom were donors, underscored how Trump's popularity with his base fueled his dominance in the Republican primary. In Pennsylvania, where Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016 and lost by just over a point in 2020, retaining his loyal following will be critical.

There is little sign that staunch supporters of the state have abandoned it because of its legal problems.

At the Harrisburg exhibit, cardboard cutouts of Trump, 2024 Trump flags, T-shirts and hats filled exhibits among stuffed elk, guns and fishing and hunting equipment in the cavernous rooms.

I'm not saying he's innocent about everything, but I feel like they're really fishing, Vance Monroe, founder of a social media site for hunters called CamoSpace, said at the expo. I would like his name to be cleared so that it does not impact his campaign.

Pennsylvania ranks sixth among states donating to Trump, both in terms of dollars and total donors, in line with its population, and the fifth largest state. Pennsylvania donors have given $9.2 million to Trump campaign fundraising committees over the past three years. A smaller amount of nearly $520,000 from the state went to Trump-aligned PACs Save America and MAGA Inc., which helped pay the bulk of Trump's legal bills. Fundraising for Trump increased after he was first indicted in March, an Inquirer analysis showed.

Joseph Mariutti, a 38-year-old Trump supporter from South Philadelphia, gave $2,000 to the Trump campaign this year. Mariutti, who owns a pharmaceutical concierge service, said in a phone interview that he felt compelled to donate, in part because of Trump's lawsuits.

The guy gets up every day and another AG comes to him with new accusations, Mariutti said. It's a joke.

Trump, the first president in U.S. history to be indicted, faces multiple cases in multiple states, including four criminal cases. He is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C., election interference in Georgia, allegations that he paid hush money to a porn star in New York and allegations that he hoarded classified documents in Florida.

He is also defending himself against a civil suit in New York over an alleged increase in the value of the Trump Organization's business empires. And his eligibility to appear on the ballot in Colorado's primary is under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Although legal deadlines are fluid, the cases could take place in the middle of a presidential campaign.

Mariutti sees defending himself against the cascading legal problems as synonymous with supporting the Trump campaign.

So, whether it's a matter of defending yourself from staying in prison or using it to go on campaign, ultimately the tomato, [tomatoh]he has a job to do, he said.

Some Trump supporters said they worried about whether legal fees would eat up the money needed to compete in a close race, including in an expensive state like Pennsylvania.

Sean Logue chairs the Republican Party in Washington County, which saw one of the largest countywide vote increases for Trump between 2016 and 2020.

The money issue is scary, Logue said, adding that Trump needs to be able to defend himself. If he didn't run for president, he wouldn't have $50 million in legal fees. This is the cost of doing business and we all recognize it.

The RNC announced its lowest fundraising total in 10 years earlier this month, recording a cash balance of $14.3 million. Adding Trump's main campaign committee, Republicans have about $41 million in cash on hand, compared to $67 million between the Democratic National Committee and President Joe Biden's campaign.

Walter Sprenkle, a retired arborist and hunting enthusiast, said he thinks many Trump loyalists are wary of the RNC. He stopped donating after 2020, frustrated he said the party did nothing about voter fraud. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

I gave them $200 the first time and said, Hell, if they can't get it verified that this election was stolen, I'm keeping my money.

Asked about fundraising, Trump's campaign team said in a statement that Trump's record would allow him to win the state. A spokesperson for MAGA Inc., a Trump super PAC, said the group would work to ensure President Joe Biden's defeat in November.

Ultimately, Trump's legal troubles are unlikely to matter much to core supporters. But they could have an impact on the broader Republican electorate. A recent Bloomsburg News/Morning Consult poll of voters in swing states found that a majority of voters (53%) would not vote for Trump if he were convicted of a crime.

That's a little worrying to me, said Logan Dubil, a 23-year-old volunteer with the conservative group Turning Point USA, who was working to register attendees to vote at the expo. I don't think the majority of the Republican Party would say that, but obviously if he ends up being convicted, it's not a good idea for the party.

Dubil initially supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for the White House, in part because Trump's legal problems concerned him. DeSantis dropped out and endorsed Trump last month.

I will gladly give him my vote this time, Dubil said of Trump. As long as everything works out for him with these matters.

Trump, who is neck and neck with Biden in the latest Pennsylvania polls, has used the call that he is the victim of a legal witch hunt in his fundraising solicitations. The one sent by the this week said:

They want me to no longer be registered to vote. They want me locked up. They want me TO BE COMPLETELY ERASED!… But what they don't know is this: YOU ARE NOT LET THIS HAPPEN!

For many supporters at the outdoor show in Harrisburg this week, the sense of urgency matched the tone of the emails. David Lazer, a Johnstown native who now leads Alaska bus tours, put a Trump 2024 sign at his booth next to photos of the Alaska wilderness and bear hunts.

Lazer said he was for Trump no matter what.

I would vote for him if he was in prison.

