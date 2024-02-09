Electoral surprise in Pakistan: Imran Khan party fights





Pakistani voters on Friday eagerly awaited the final results of a national election that surprised many in the country by denying Pakistan's powerful military a widely expected landslide victory for its favored party.

That party, led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was trailing in the polls compared to a rival party, led by another former prime minister, Imran Khan, as totals fell a day after the vote. The prolonged uncertainty and tight race made clear that the military, long at the helm of Pakistani politics, had failed in its brutal attempt to gut Mr. Khan's party before the vote.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, that party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, was leading the polls with at least 90 confirmed seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament. Mr. Sharif's party had at least 66 confirmed seats, of which only 29 were missing in the vote. Most of these seats are expected to go to candidates affiliated with Mr. Sharif.

The PTI's success could be as close to an upset as possible in a country where the military is the ultimate authority. This reflects the deep and loyal support base Mr Khan has cultivated since he was ousted by Parliament in 2022, as well as his unique ability to outwit military tactics to sideline disgraced politicians.

In Punjab, the country's most populous province, which accounts for more than half of the seats in Parliament, many candidates from Mr. Sharifs' party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PMLN, were neck and neck with those of the party of Mr. Sharif. Khan, a popular personality who has been imprisoned for months. Other key PMLN leaders in Mr. Sharif's inner circle lost elections in constituencies that were once party strongholds.

While Pakistan's Election Commission had initially announced that results would be released early Friday morning, at 6 p.m., officials announced the total of just over half of the 266 seats up for grabs in the National Assembly.

The Interior Ministry attributed the delay to a lack of connectivity linked to security measures. But human rights groups and analysts have expressed concerns that this could be a sign of tampering by the military and warned it would raise questions about the legitimacy of the new government.

This lack of transparency is deeply concerning, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan announced on the X platform. We see no plausible reason to attribute this delay to extraordinary circumstances that could justify it.

As the results came in, thousands of PTI supporters took to the streets in small towns across the country. They denounced the slow pace of publication of the results and made it clear that they would not accept any possible manipulation of the vote in favor of the PMLN.

Any attempt to change the results overnight will be thwarted and will not be accepted at any cost by the people of Pakistan or local and international observers and media, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan told X Platform.

Despite trailing in the polls on Friday evening, Mr Sharif appeared on the balcony of his office in Lahore around 7:30 p.m. to deliver a victory speech. Fireworks lit up the sky as he congratulated a crowd of supporters on their victory and called on all political parties to join him in forming a coalition government.

“We invite everyone today to rebuild this wounded Pakistan and sit with us,” he said. Our agenda is only a prosperous Pakistan.

Thursday's vote was marred by the suspension of mobile phone services across the country. The interior ministry attributed the cuts to security concerns, while analysts said it was most likely an attempt to hamper the mobilization of PTI supporters.

The election came after a months-long military campaign aimed at neutralizing Mr. Khan and his party. PTI leaders and supporters were arrested en masse. The party was not allowed to use its iconic cricket bat symbol to identify its candidates on the ballot paper, a crucial visual cue for voters in a country with high illiteracy rates.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star turned populist politician, was arrested in August and sentenced to three prison terms for various offenses just days before the vote. He has been banned from holding public office for a decade.

But these efforts to demoralize his supporters, what many experts have called pre-election rigging, appear to have had the opposite effect. Many supporters feel a deep allegiance to the populist leader who they say was unfairly ousted by the military and sympathize with Mr Khan's plight.

Other voters said they were fed up with the military's interference in politics and voted for PTI candidates, despite the generals. Still others expressed frustration with the PMLN-led coalition government, which came to power after Mr Khan's ouster and failed to meaningfully tackle soaring inflation in the country.

It is much more of a public verdict against the military's interference in politics and against the suppression of parties, said Azeema Cheema, founding director of Verso Consulting, an Islamabad-based research firm. The voter showed up either with anger, with despair, or with disillusionment.

Salman Masood contributed reporting.

