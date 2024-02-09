India will become world's third largest economy in my third term, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the country would become the world's third largest economy in the coming years. This goal will be achieved in my third term and this is the Modis guarantee, Modi said at a global business summit organized by a private television channel in the capital. You already see India growing at a tremendous rate. There is no doubt that India will become the world's third largest economy during my third term. India, which is the world's fastest growing large economy, is currently the fifth largest in the world in terms of purchasing power parity. Special diet

Modi also said his third term would feature very big projects aimed at significantly reducing poverty in the country and pushing India's development onto a new trajectory. This special poverty eradication program has been in the works for a year and a half and is expected to be finalized in the next 15 to 20 days. We are developing a roadmap for this purpose. I have already taken suggestions from 15 lakh people, he said. Modi also said that he could have released the white paper on the economy in 2014 itself, but he chose not to do so as the country's economy was in bad shape and riddled with scams then. A bad signal would have been sent to the world. It would have suited me politically to publish it in 2014. But I did not do it in the interest of the country, he said. Over the past decade, all facets of the economy have strengthened, prompting me to publish this white paper today. Asserting that the time was right for India, Modi said the recent budget, which was a continuation of the government's capex-driven growth strategy, had all the necessary ingredients to bring about countries on the path to higher growth. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Published on February 9, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/india-will-become-third-largest-economy-in-my-third-term-says-pm-modi/article67830259.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos