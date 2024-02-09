Politics
Indonesian presidential vote highlights trade-offs between rapid growth and healthy environment
Jakarta, Feb 9 (AP) The presidential election in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, highlights the choices to be made as the country seeks to profit from its rich nickel reserves and other vital resources for the global transition. fossil fuels.
President Joko Widodo capitalized on Indonesia's abundant reserves of nickel, coal, oil and gas to lead Southeast Asia's largest economy through a decade of rapid growth and modernization that significantly expanded the country's road and rail networks.
Increasingly, voters are demanding that the men vying to succeed him consider the tradeoffs between rapid growth and a healthy environment in the world's fourth most populous country.
THE COMMODITIES BOOM IN INDONESIA
Indonesia has the world's largest reserves of nickel, a critical material for electric vehicles, solar panels and other goods needed for the green energy transition.
It is also the largest producer of palm oil, one of the largest exporters of coal and a leading producer of paper pulp. It also exports oil and gas, rubber, tin and other resources.
In recent years, soaring commodity prices have fueled rapid economic growth and helped Indonesia become a middle-income country. That growth is expected to slow as the boom peters out, according to a World Bank report.
The downsides of the rapid expansion of logging, mining, and other resource extraction have been the destruction of rainforests, pollution of coastal waters and waterways, and city smog.
REVIEW OF JOKO WIDODO
President Joko Widodo, who must resign after a second term due to a constitutional two-term limit, has prioritized economic growth, welcoming foreign investment in manufacturing and other industries and building infrastructure such as the country's first high-speed railway.
He also defended his legacy plan to move the traffic-clogged and polluted capital of Jakarta, which is flooded as the city of 11 million sinks, to Nusantara, a new city being built on the island tropical Borneo.
To accelerate the development of key industries, Widodo banned exports of certain raw materials such as nickel and bauxite, which are used to make aluminum, forcing companies to build refineries to process and add value what Indonesia sells to the rest of the world.
The candidates to replace him are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto; the former governor of the capital Jakarta, Anies Baswedan; and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. All say they will continue this strategy, with slight variations, said Josua Pardede, chief economist at Indonesia-based Bank Permata.
The export ban has its drawbacks. Under Widodo, Indonesia is negotiating a trade deal on critical materials so it can benefit from U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles that extend to U.S. free trade agreement partners. But Washington reportedly expects Indonesia to relax its export limits.
Economists say the country needs a more open business and investment environment to transform itself into a manufacturing hub for electric vehicle batteries and other competitive products. As electric vehicle batteries need more than nickel, Indonesia needs to engage with many countries, including those with internationally oriented auto industries, said Arianto Patunru, an economist at the Australian National University.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
The plan to move the capital has been slammed by environmentalists and indigenous communities who say the mammoth undertaking will degrade the environment, further reduce the habitats of endangered species such as orangutans and displace indigenous populations that rely land for their livelihood.
It is also a drain on national finances.
There appears to be very little appetite from foreign investors for (the new capital), Patunru said. This means that if the government forces its development, it will result in inefficient and unproductive allocation of resources.
Another campaign theme: food plantation programs, the massive plantations set up by the government to strengthen national food security. They have been criticized for causing massive deforestation and land conflicts with indigenous people, as well as for being ineffective.
Presidential candidates Subianto and Pranowo say they are committed to the programs. Baswedan criticized them for neglecting the needs of the local community and failing to grow suitable crops, highlighting the failure of cassava fields in a food plantation in Kalimantan.
Many voters believe Indonesia needs a greener, more inclusive approach to growth, says Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, executive director of the Indonesia-based Center for Economic and Legal Studies.
INDONESIA’S ENERGY TRANSITION
In 2021, coal-rich Indonesia was the world's ninth-largest source of carbon emissions responsible for global warming, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.
The country's transition to cleaner energy, launched by a $20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership Agreement, is supported by all three presidential candidates, each outlining different strategies for weaning the country off fossil fuels.
But the prospects for significant change appear uncertain as the country, instead of shutting down coal-fired power plants, builds new ones to power refineries and metal smelters in the country's industrial parks.
Complete transformation towards more sustainable development in Indonesia is still far away, said Permata Bank's Pardede.
INFLATION, JOB CREATION AND POVERTY REDUCTION
Other concerns of voters include job creation, poverty reduction and managing inflation.
As unemployment in Indonesia has declined to pre-pandemic levels, the number of middle-class jobs has fallen from 14% to 9% of total employment. Underemployment, self-employment and the number of informal workers also increased between 2019 and 2023, according to the World Bank. Youth employment also remains relatively high, with 17% of 20-24 year olds unemployed in 2022.
This could hamper Indonesia's goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045. Indonesia's gross national income per capita reached US$4,580 in 2022. A high-income economy is defined by World Bank as a country with gross national income per capita. of US$13,845 or more in 2022.
While the World Bank expects inflation to slow in Indonesia, there is some upward pressure on the cost of basic food items due to El Niño, which is disrupting global food production. (AP)SCY
SCY
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/02/09/fgn22-indonesia-election-economy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian presidential vote highlights trade-offs between rapid growth and healthy environment
- Andre 3000 shines New Blue Sun improvisations on Cliff Bells – Daily Tribune
- Pure Storage, Google cut Bay Area jobs as tech industry layoffs expand
- Polar bear image wins wildlife photography award | BBC News
- One year after the earthquake in Turkey, hundreds of thousands of people are still living in shelters
- India will become world's third largest economy in my third term, says PM Modi
- All the best photos from Mark Ruffalo's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- The importance of play at work
- Fashion Week or his mental health? For New York designer Mia Vesper, the answer was clear.
- Stock market today: Tokyo hits 30-year high, with many Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year holiday | Business
- Medovate and JEB partner on medical device innovation
- Electoral surprise in Pakistan: Imran Khan party fights