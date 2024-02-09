Looking back, more voters say Trump's presidency was 'better than expected'





Voters give a poor assessment of President Joe Biden's job performance as he and former President Donald Trump prepare for a rematch in 2024. They also remember Trump's tenure more fondly than before.

Just 14% of registered voters say Biden did a better job as president than they expected, according to the latest national poll from NBC News. 42% say Biden did a worse job than expected, and 44% say his term went as they hoped.

But 40% say Trump's presidency has been better than expected, with 29% saying it's worse and 31% saying it's gone about as expected.

Trump's ratings are slightly better than they were when NBC News asked the same question about his administration in August 2018. Then, 29% of registered voters said the Trump administration was doing better than expected, 27 % said it was getting worse, and 43% said everything was going according to plan.

Biden's lower ratings stem in part from disappointment within his own party. While 52% of Democrats say his administration has met expectations, 30% say it has been better than they expected and 18% said it has been worse. Trump inspires more enthusiastic Republican loyalty, with 80% of his party saying his administration was better than expected and just 6% saying it was worse. 24% of Republicans say Trump's term has gone about as expected.

It's important to note that Trump is also doing much better than Biden. Independent voters estimate that 38% say Trump's administration has gone better than expected, 43% say it has gone as expected and 18% say it has been worse. Only 6% of independents think the Biden administration is doing better than expected, and 52% say the situation has gotten worse.

When respondents were asked to elaborate on their feelings about both candidates in short, open-ended responses, many of the responses depended on the economy and the border.

On all fronts: immigration, wars, the economy, just about everything. He must close the border. We push him too much. He needs to take charge like a superpower like we are, an Illinois Republican in his 40s said of Biden. He was giving away too much money, which caused inflation to skyrocket, so prices are way too high.

Others with a low opinion of Biden's presidency cited his age, concerns about his competence or frustration that the country still appears divided.

The economy is stagnating as far as I'm concerned. I don't see the situation getting better or worse, but I don't see anything that could make it better, said a New York independent who voted for Biden in 2020.

In 2020, he continued to bring us closer, but on the contrary, he pushed us further apart. I would have loved to see someone bring the country together,” she said.

How respondents who thought Biden's presidency was worse than expected described it. Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies for NBC News

Voters in Biden's base are more sympathetic, but many are frustrated by what they perceive as a lack of action on his part.

A South Carolina man in his 30s who identifies as an independent and said he voted for Biden in 2020 said he failed to keep his promises in this election, including those on student debt reduction and child care. While Biden pushed for many progressive policies in the Build Back Better Act of 2021, including expanding child tax credits and other policies, he did not have the votes to pass it. bill in the Senate. Democrats ultimately agreed and passed a slimmed-down proposal a year later that lacked some of Biden's signature goals.

Nothing has resonated with me regarding Biden that I can say, at least, 'Yes, there was some fallout,'” said Dionne Holt, a New Jersey Democrat who voted for Biden in 2020.

Holt added that while she has seen jobs numbers and the stock market improve, she is not sure Biden's policies are to blame. And she said she continues to make headlines about major layoffs across the country, even amid broader good news.

Nothing is really due to him. It's so strange that I don't feel that way, but I just don't feel that way, she said. I just don't see where he himself stimulated the economy.

Other Biden voters in 2020 also criticized his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Among the 14% who said Biden did better than expected, many celebrated the improving economy, his handling of the Covid pandemic, his resistance to Trump and his policies on issues such as infrastructure and 'environment.

Kenichi Nishikawa, a California Democrat in his 50s who voted for Biden, said he sees an economy recovering, which is the first reason he thinks Biden is doing a good job.

I think the economy is doing much better than anyone would have expected. I think he's coped better with the troubles in the Republican Party than I expected. I think he got some really good programs passed, like the CHIPS initiative and the infrastructure project [law]he said.

How respondents who thought Biden's presidency was better than expected described it. Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies for NBC News

“I think the economy is the most important thing, because it seems like all the numbers are going in the right direction,” he said.

The vast majority of Republicans have fond memories of Trump's tenure and see a mirror image of the current administration.

I think the economy was growing and the country was safe. Well, we had the border, and we didn't have any wars, we didn't have any wars with other foreign countries, said a Republican in his 50s.

How respondents who thought Trump's presidency was better than expected described it. Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies for NBC News

Independents and even Democrats pointed to similar elements, largely the economy and immigration, to explain why they thought the Trump administration had done better than expected.

Those who thought the Trump administration was worse than expected largely cited his response to the pandemic, his personal behavior and his actions regarding the rejection of the 2020 election results and the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

How respondents who thought Trump's presidency was worse than expected described it. Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies for NBC News

But Holt, the Biden voter in New Jersey who had a pessimistic view of his administration, showed the limitations Trump might have, even among some voters who think his term went better than expected, like her did it.

When asked if her more optimistic views on Trump's term compared to Biden's meant she would take a look at Trump in 2024, she responded with a resounding no.

It's just not good for the country, Holt said, citing the Capitol attack.

You cross a line that you can't come back from, anyway, she said.

The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters (867) contacted by cell phone was conducted Jan. 26-30 and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

