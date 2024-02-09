Imran Khan's allies score shock victory in Pakistan elections despite crackdown | Pakistan





Politicians allied with former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party have defied a military crackdown and alleged widespread manipulation to win the most seats in Pakistan's elections, but opponent Nawaz Sharif has claimed responsibility. victory and declared that he would form a coalition government.

Candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by Khan who is currently serving prison sentences of more than a decade, claimed a resounding victory after Thursday's elections, defying all expectations that Sharif, a three-time former prime minister and his Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would get an easy majority.

Sharif appeared to enjoy the support of the Pakistani military, which has long been the conduit for the country's political power and has a history of interfering in its elections.

Voters across the country, however, appear to have turned out in unprecedented numbers to support the PTI and Khan. Given the magnitude of votes for PTI-backed candidates, sources said, the army was not able to manage the results for Sharif as expected.

With more than three-quarters of the votes counted for the 265 seats in the National Assembly, PTI-backed candidates won more than 90 seats, PML-N 69 and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) 52.

However, without a simple majority, analysts agreed that it would be difficult for the PTI to form a government. Due to a decision by the Election Commission, PTI candidates were not allowed to campaign under their party name or symbol and therefore had to be registered as independents.

Despite not leading the polls, Sharif delivered a victory speech Friday evening and invited other political parties to join in forming a government. It is understood that PTI was not included in this offer. Sharif's comments suggest that if a deal can be reached, the next government will be formed as a coalition of PML-N, PPP and other smaller parties, but without PTI or Khan.

The same parties came together in a coalition in 2020 and ousted Khan as prime minister two years later. They remained in government for 16 months, during which time they were largely unpopular due to the country's continuing economic crisis.

PTI leaders hit back at Sharif, saying he had no right to claim victory or form a government. They highlighted widespread allegations of fraud in favor of PML-N candidates and said the actual number of seats won by their party was much higher. The counting of votes was delayed by more than 24 hours in some constituencies and in some cases canceled overnight against the PTI.

Two people were killed after protests against alleged seat-rigging broke out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, where police reportedly responded with violence, and PTI supporters also took to the streets of Lahore. More rallies against fraud allegations are planned across the country.

Nawaz Sharif (center) stands next to his daughter Maryam Nawaz (left) and his brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he addresses supporters in Lahore on Friday. Photograph: Rahat Dar/EPA

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed concern over significant delays in reporting results and allegations of irregularities in the counting process.

Security officials stand guard as PTI supporters gather to protest delays in vote counting in Hyderabad. Photograph: Nadeem Khawar/EPA

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who served as prime minister between 2017 and 2018, said he feared that Sharif's proposed coalition, without the inclusion of the PTI, would only bring more resentment and instability to Pakistan at a time of serious economic crisis.

The legitimacy of these elections is seriously doubted and therefore they will have no credibility in the eyes of the people, Abbasi said. The only way for them to gain legitimacy is to include Imran Khan. Any solution without Khan will not be feasible. But the question is: does the [military] does the establishment accept this?

Khan's party's decision came as a shock to many. He is hated by many military leaders after falling out with senior generals and being ousted from power in 2022.

The military has since carried out a sustained attack on Khan and his PTI, making clear that it would not tolerate his return to power. Over the months, PTI leaders and workers were arrested and their candidates prevented from campaigning. On polling day, the government suspended all mobile services, including internet access, in a move widely seen as intended to harm the PTI's electoral turnout.

Khan was arrested in August and last week was sentenced to three separate prison terms that could keep him behind bars for more than a decade.

His popularity, however, has soared in recent months as voters grow increasingly frustrated with the military's brazen interference in politics.

The surge in support for Khan on polling day was evident at polling stations in Islamabad's NA-47 district visited by the Guardian. From first-time voters to elderly women born before the creation of Pakistan, workers, technicians and lawyers, the overwhelming majority said they were voting for the PTI or, as many say, bringing his full support to Khan.

However, as initial results came in favor of the PTI, allegations of inconsistencies and rigging began to emerge on Thursday evening. Earnings reporting began to slow down, then stopped altogether. Election officials began saying they were unable to collect results, then a technical error was reported during the count.

Television channels were reportedly instructed to stop broadcasting the results. The suspension of access to mobile internet, justified by the need to guarantee the security of polling stations, continued long into the night after the end of the vote.

A street vendor shows his allegiance to Imran Khan's party. Photograph: KM Chaudary/AP

It appears that more votes were counted than registered voters in Nawaz Sharifs' constituency, while the officer overseeing the count was abruptly transferred on Friday morning, allegedly for medical reasons.

In a constituency in Lahore, PTI candidate Salman Akram Raja on Friday approached the High Court to challenge the result he lost to a PML-N candidate despite having a majority significant Thursday evening. He claimed he and his wife were kicked out of the polling station while trying to observe the count.

In NA-47, the central Islamabad constituency visited by the Guardian on polling day, PTI candidate Shoaib Shaheen said authorities declared him the clear winner on Thursday evening with a majority of more than 50,000 votes. By Friday afternoon, however, the seat had gone to the PML-N, a candidate close to Sharif.

Outside the Election Commission office in protest, Shaheen accused the Election Commission, as well as the judiciary and the military, of collusion to rig the election and said he would challenge the result in court.

We can clearly see how corrupt and broken the system is, he said. My constituency is in the heart of the capital; the Supreme Court, High Court, Parliament, Election Commission are all located here. If they can change and rig elections here, think about what they are doing in the rest of the country.

Non-PTI candidates have also alleged irregularities. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who was running as an independent in Islamabad and had previously expressed fears of vote manipulation, said the PTI candidate in his constituency was clearly winning but the seat had been declared for the PML-N . This is the worst kind of trickery and playing with fire, Khokhar said.

