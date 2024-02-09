Trump's VP Pick: The Rumored Shortlist, Explained





Given former President Donald Trump's dominance in the Republican Party primaries, attention now turns to a new topic: Who will he choose as his potential vice president?

In previous elections, the choice of vice-presidential candidate has been closely watched for a variety of reasons. They can bring experience to compensate for the candidate's lack of experience (think Barack Obama's choice of Joe Biden), or they can appeal to a region or demographic that the candidate would like to reach (think choice of Mike Pence with Donald Trump), or they can amplify a presidential campaign message (think Bill Clinton with Al Gore).

But veepstakes and the attention paid to them can also overestimate the importance of choice. Research has shown that the vice presidents' choices matter much less to the outcome than is often thought. The work of vice presidential scholars Chris Devine and Kyle Kopko, for example, has found that vice presidential choices generally only affect general election outcomes if they are extremely popular or polarizing. These findings have been echoed in other analyses, such as a 2016 Wall Street Journal study that found that most voters do not consider a candidate's vice president when choosing a president.

Trump's choice might also matter even less in an election like 2024, given that the public's opinion of the former president is already fairly defined. Which is not to say that the identity of Trump's number two is unimportant. Trump's age means his vice president may well have to replace him, so his choice could have consequences. His choice will also indicate whether he seeks a governing partner with more experience and what other ideological viewpoints, if any, he might be willing to consider.

So far, sources have told Fox Business that a shortlist includes everyone from Ohio Sen. JD Vance to House Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). As part of this decision, Trump reportedly prioritized loyalty and selecting someone who will not overshadow him. He also said he would be interested in choosing a woman, according to the Associated Press.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump described the person he is likely to select as a very good, fairly standard person, noting that he didn't think people would be that surprised. He also said that the most important quality he considers is whether the person will be able to take on the role of president.

With the caveat that other names could still be announced, here's what we know about the potential vice presidential candidates Trump is considering and what they would bring to the ticket.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem

Who is she? Noem, 52, is the governor of South Dakota and a longtime Trump supporter. Noem is known for keeping the state open during the pandemic, for her support of gun rights, and for her frequent appearances as a commentator on Fox News during which she defends Trump and highlights South Dakota's economic successes .

What is the case for her? Noem could plausibly be seen by the Trump campaign as appealing to women and bringing a younger voice to the roster. His executive expertise as governor could also be a selling point. And his conservative media savvy is another likely draw, as is his commitment to the MAGA agenda.

Trump emphasized the importance of his loyalty in a recent Fox News interview when he said, “Kristi Noem fought incredibly for me, adding: She said I would never run against him because I don't can't beat him. It was a very nice thing to say.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Tim Scott

Who is he? A relatively conservative three-term senator from South Carolina, Scott, 58, is also the only black Republican to serve in the upper chamber. Scott is known for his own presidential campaign, which failed from the start, and for his efforts to find compromise on police reform in Congress. He had previously framed much of his candidacy around combating Democrats' views on race, citing his own success as negating the idea that Black Americans are disadvantaged by systemic racism.

What is his case? One of the most surprising findings about the 2020 election is that Trump made inroads with non-white voters, and Scott's selection could be seen by the campaign as a way to consolidate those gains. Scott is also a religious social conservative whose political views largely match those of Trump, although his establishment credentials, including his refusal to challenge the 2020 election results, could appease some Republicans who are wary of the 'former president.

Trump recently nominated Scott on Fox News, noting that he told the South Carolina lawmaker: “You're a much better candidate for me than for yourself.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Elise Stefanik

Who is she? Stefanik, 39, is a five-term House representative and a member of the House Republican leadership. Once again a moderate, she pivoted sharply to the right in recent years after her upstate New York district swung in favor of Trump. Stefanik rose to prominence in congressional hearings opposing Trump's impeachment and in a recent appearance questioning elite university presidents about anti-Semitism on campus. She has also long advocated for increasing representation of Republican women in Congress and supported fundraising and recruiting initiatives to achieve it.

What is the case for her? Stefanik has about a decade of legislative experience and has increasingly established herself as a leading conservative voice who can energize base voters. She has demonstrated unwavering loyalty to Trump and would bring gender and age diversity, as well as strong rhetorical skills.

His expressed views are also quite consistent with those of Trump. Stefanik was among the House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results and took many of the same extreme positions as the former president on issues like immigration.

Senator JD Vance (R-OH)

J.D. Vance

Who is he? Vance, 39, is a freshman senator from Ohio, a former Trump opponent and now a Trump supporter. He is also known as the author of Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir about his childhood in a working-class family in the Midwest.

What is his case? Vance would fully embrace the MAGA agenda as one of Trump's staunch defenders, while adding a younger perspective. He would also bring his brief experience in the Senate and some business expertise from his experience in venture capital. Like many of the names on this list, this is a pick that could resonate with the base.

Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley

Who is she? Haley, 52, is a former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration. Haley had a rather conservative record as governor: she imposed aggressive voter ID restrictions that were initially blocked by the federal government for disproportionately affecting black voters, but she was also known for signing a bill to remove the Confederate flag from the state Capitol.

In the presidential race, Haley positioned herself as a more moderate than Trump and became increasingly critical of the former president's age and temperament. She struggled during the primary season, failing to win the Nevada primary despite being the only major candidate on the ballot, and coming in second to Trump in the New Hampshire contest. She has tried to differentiate herself in a once-crowded GOP primary field with strong debate performances and her foreign policy experience. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley, like Scott, has also pushed back against the idea of ​​systemic racism, recently sparking an outcry when she questioned whether America was a racist country.

What is the case for her? She would bring a slightly different ideological stance, including a greater commitment to preserving democracy and more hawkish views on foreign policy as well as gender, age and racial representation. She also discusses her past experiences as a governor and UN ambassador, although her criticism of Trump may well exclude her from consideration. In a Fox Business report, sources said Haley was not on Trump's shortlist. Haley also said she doesn't want to be anyone's vice president.

