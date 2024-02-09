An early check on these bets on falling rates? Global Market Themes for the Week Ahead

As struggling Chinese markets take time off for Lunar New Year holiday, US inflation figures, key UK data, Russian central bank meeting and elections in third-largest democracy of the world compete for attention.

Here's your primer for the week ahead on global markets:

NOT YET

Open this photo in the gallery: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the release of the Fed's interest rate policy decision at the Federal Reserve in Washington on January 31.EVELYNE HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

For traders trying to bet on the timing of a first U.S. rate cut, life hasn't been made easier by an overperforming economy that could fuel a much-feared inflationary rebound.

January's strong jobs numbers were just one sign that the U.S. economy is outperforming expectations. Its unexpected strength fueled caution from the Federal Reserve, which ended expectations of a rate cut in March, boosting Treasury yields and the dollar.

So the focus shifts to Tuesday's January inflation data. Any signs that price pressures are building again could push bets on a rate cut further into the future.

Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to rise 0.2 percent monthly, following a 0.3 percent rise in December.

BEST DOLLAR

Open this photo in the gallery: A man leaves a currency exchange showing an image of the U.S. dollar in Cairo, Egypt, March 17, 2020.AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/Reuters

A great U.S. economy means a great dollar.

By the end of 2023, market observers were certain that the U.S. currency was heading in one direction this year, south, with traders expecting up to six rate cuts from the Fed in 2024.

Today, thanks to spectacular job growth, a thriving services sector, slowing inflation, low lending terms and a booming stock market, only four of between them are fully taken into account.

The dollar is at its highest level in three months, leaving competing currencies in the dust, whose central banks are juggling between slowing inflation and slowing growth.

So far this year, no G10 currency is in positive territory against the dollar. Investors still do not hold a net bullish position in the dollar either, suggesting that if the gap between the US economy and the rest of the world continues to widen, the greenback could benefit from a new boost. favorable.

NOT SO HAPPY

Open this photo in the gallery: The silhouette of a man walks past the Bank of England in London on December 12, 2017.CLODOGH KILCOYNE/Reuters

The Bank of England refrained from recalling the high rates. UK jobs data could see it fall even further behind more dovish measures from the US Fed and European Central Bank.

Recent revisions to November employment data showed that the UK unemployment rate was lower than previously thought. According to researchers at Pantheon Macronomics, this means that the UK unemployment figures released on February 13 could be lower than the BoE's estimate of 4.3%.

UK inflation figures from February 14 could further complicate the outlook for monetary policy. The BoE estimates inflation will return to its 2% target this year, but has warned it could rise again in the third quarter.

Money markets have pushed back the date of the BoE's first rate cut to June rather than May. Pantheon forecasts UK rates will hit 4.5% by December from 5.25% currently, but warns the risks of the first cut coming later are increasing.

THE LEGACY OF JOKOWIS

Open this photo in the gallery: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (not pictured) deliver a joint statement at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, January 10, 2024.POOL/Reuters

Indonesians will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect the next leader of the world's third-largest democracy, as Joko Widodo prepares to step down as president after a decade in power.

Three candidates are racing to succeed Jokowi, as the popular president is known, and polls suggest Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is the candidate to beat.

Jokowi, who is barred from seeking re-election after two terms, leaves behind a legacy of policies that helped the G20 economy thrive: from massive infrastructure projects to social welfare programs.

However, everything is not easy. The rule changes allowing Jokowi's son to run with Prabowo have sowed cabinet discontent and speculation that the well-respected finance minister may resign.

Indonesian markets, which have shown resilience in the face of global rate hikes, are shaken. The rupee has fallen almost 2% since the start of the year.

TAKE A BREAK

Open this photo in the gallery: A woman walks past the headquarters of the Russian Central Bank in downtown Moscow on September 6, 2023.ALEXANDRE NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

It may be time to take a break for the Russian central bank at its February 16 meeting. Policymakers have raised rates by 850 basis points to 16% since July to combat inflation fueled by labor shortages, a weak ruble and high fiscal spending.

As President Vladimir Putin seeks re-election in March, just over two years after the invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions and severed Russia from the global financial fabric, the central bank faces the daunting task to suppress inflation without increasing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. .

He also disagrees with the Kremlin over the benefit of extending capital controls that have propped up the ruble since October and opposes any push for an extension, but will likely be rejected.

Russian internet company Yandex, the Dutch holding company, just announced a $5.2 billion cash and stock deal to sell Yandex's Russian operations to domestic buyers.

