Boris Johnson brutally destroys Tucker's interview with Putin

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson torn Tucker Carlson interview with Russian leader Vladimir Poutine, which fell on X Thursday evening.

People all over the world are watching this ridiculous interview with Vladimir Putin done by Tucker Carlson and we must not fall for this web of lies, especially thinking that Putin is somehow destined to succeed in Ukraine , on the contrary, he is doomed to failure, Johnson argued in a clip published with his latest Daily Mail column.

Johnson also made no noise in the column, beginning with: When Tucker Carlson went to the Kremlin, he had a function well known to history. He was to be the tyrant's lackey, the dictator's dictaphone and the traitor of journalism.

In his fawning, laughing, slack-jawed happiness at having a scoop, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world, Johnson continued, referring to the two-hour interview Carlson filmed inside the Kremlin.

He didn't ask difficult questions. He did not ask Putin why, even now, he is using the most brutal means of modern warfare to mutilate and murder innocent Ukrainian civilians, Johnson continued.

Carlson spent much of the interview allowing Putin to push his rhetoric on why his brutal invasion of Ukraine was justified. Carlson even went so far as to urge his viewers to give Putin the benefit of the doubt, despite the former KGB agents' long history of deception and their public vows to destroy American power.

Read Johnson's full column here.

