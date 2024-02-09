Putin's first NATO visit in four years postponed: report





Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to a NATO country in four years was postponed on Friday, according to a report. Tass, a Russian state news agency, reported that a diplomatic source in Turkey had confirmed a report that Putin's visit to the NATO country was canceled. The visit was reportedly scheduled for February 12 and would have marked Putin's first visit to a NATO country since 2020. The Tass report comes shortly after one of Putin's top advisers, Yuri Ushakov, told the Interfax news agency that the Russian president was considering traveling to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. “A visit is being prepared,” Ushakov told Interfax. “I can say that Ukrainian issues will probably be one of the main topics of negotiations.” In this photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik on February 9, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with members of the Security Council via video conference at the Moscow Kremlin. On…

In this photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik on February 9, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Security Council members via video conference at the Moscow Kremlin. On February 7, 2024, Tass, the official Russian news agency, reported that Putin's visit to Turkey had been postponed.

More

SERGEY ILYIN/PISCINE/AFP/Getty Images

The war between Russia and Ukraine will soon take place two years ago since Putin announced a “special military operation” on February 24, 2022. Turkey helped organize the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022. In September, Tass reported that Putin and Erdoğan met in Sochi, Russia, and discussed the war. “We are determined to continue our efforts to establish lasting peace, stability and prosperity in our region,” Erdoğan said after the meeting, Tass reported. “We have already acted as a host country for direct negotiations between the parties to the conflict. We are, as before, ready to do our best in this matter and act as a mediator.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Tass on Wednesday that he could not confirm reports that Putin's meeting with Erdoğan in Turkey had been postponed, but said: “We continue to prepare contacts at the highest level. The dates will be agreed.” During his speech in late 2023, Putin spoke of a possible meeting in Turkey, saying it “could take place early next year.” “I think we will be able to meet,” Putin said. “Indeed, I am planning this. I actually planned it recently, but it didn't work out for President Erdoğan because of his schedule. Even though I was ready to fly to Turkey. “ NATO continued to criticize the war between Russia and Ukraine, calling for peace between the two sides. Putin recently visited Russia for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. They discussed a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine and NATO's role in helping Ukraine. During the interview, Putin recalled a conversation he had with former President Bill Clinton, during which he asked whether Russia would be accepted into NATO. According to Putin, Clinton initially said it was a possibility, but then said it was unlikely. “If he had said yes, the process of rapprochement would have started, and this could have happened if we had perceived a sincere wish from our partners. But this did not happen,” Putin said during maintenance. News week contacted the foreign ministries of Russia and Turkey by email for comment. Uncommon Knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/putins-first-nato-visit-four-years-postponed-report-1868614 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos