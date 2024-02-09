Connect with us

Putin's first NATO visit in four years postponed: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to a NATO country in four years was postponed on Friday, according to a report.

Tass, a Russian state news agency, reported that a diplomatic source in Turkey had confirmed a report that Putin's visit to the NATO country was canceled. The visit was reportedly scheduled for February 12 and would have marked Putin's first visit to a NATO country since 2020.

The Tass report comes shortly after one of Putin's top advisers, Yuri Ushakov, told the Interfax news agency that the Russian president was considering traveling to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“A visit is being prepared,” Ushakov told Interfax. “I can say that Ukrainian issues will probably be one of the main topics of negotiations.”

In this photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik on February 9, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with members of the Security Council via video conference at the Moscow Kremlin.


The war between Russia and Ukraine will soon take place two years ago since Putin announced a “special military operation” on February 24, 2022. Turkey helped organize the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022.

In September, Tass reported that Putin and Erdoğan met in Sochi, Russia, and discussed the war.

“We are determined to continue our efforts to establish lasting peace, stability and prosperity in our region,” Erdoğan said after the meeting, Tass reported. “We have already acted as a host country for direct negotiations between the parties to the conflict. We are, as before, ready to do our best in this matter and act as a mediator.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Tass on Wednesday that he could not confirm reports that Putin's meeting with Erdoğan in Turkey had been postponed, but said: “We continue to prepare contacts at the highest level. The dates will be agreed.”

During his speech in late 2023, Putin spoke of a possible meeting in Turkey, saying it “could take place early next year.”

“I think we will be able to meet,” Putin said. “Indeed, I am planning this. I actually planned it recently, but it didn't work out for President Erdoğan because of his schedule. Even though I was ready to fly to Turkey. “

NATO continued to criticize the war between Russia and Ukraine, calling for peace between the two sides.

Putin recently visited Russia for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. They discussed a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine and NATO's role in helping Ukraine.

During the interview, Putin recalled a conversation he had with former President Bill Clinton, during which he asked whether Russia would be accepted into NATO. According to Putin, Clinton initially said it was a possibility, but then said it was unlikely.

“If he had said yes, the process of rapprochement would have started, and this could have happened if we had perceived a sincere wish from our partners. But this did not happen,” Putin said during maintenance.

News week contacted the foreign ministries of Russia and Turkey by email for comment.