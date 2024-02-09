Jailed Imran Khan uses AI video to claim Pakistan election victory – after rival Nawaz Sharif also says he won | World News





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed victory for his supporters in the country's general election – via a video generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The clip of the former cricket star was uploaded on social media on Friday just hours after his rival Nawaz Sharif also claimed to have won despite vote counting continuing.

Many candidates from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were forced to run as independents in the elections after an alleged crackdown that saw party leaders jailed and their campaign activities restricted.

In the clip, Khan is heard telling independent candidates to celebrate their victory, while also rejecting Sharif's declaration of victory.

With nearly 90 percent of the results as of Friday evening, independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI party won 95 seats, while Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML) secured 66 seats.

In total, 169 seats are needed to obtain a majority out of the 336 seats in the Assembly. Some 265 seats were up for grabs in Thursday's vote.

This came as the EU, UK and US all questioned the integrity of the vote.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said there were “serious concerns” about the “fairness and lack of inclusiveness of the elections”, amid accusations of military interference and electoral fraud.

In a statement released Friday evening, he added: “We regret that not all parties were formally allowed to run in the elections and that legal procedures were used to prevent some political leaders from participating.”

During the election campaign, police prevented the PTI from holding rallies and opening offices, while the party was also banned from using its symbol – a cricket bat – to help illiterate voters vote. find it on the ballot papers.

Khan and other senior PTI officials have also been jailed on what they claim are politically motivated charges.

“We do not have a sufficient majority”

After declaring victory on Friday, Mr Sharif told reporters that his younger brother, former leader Shehbaz Sharif, would hold talks with other party leaders to discuss the way forward – just a day after rejecting the idea of ​​joining forces with one of its rivals.

He admitted: “We do not have a sufficient majority to form a government without the support of others and we invite our allies to join the coalition so that we can make joint efforts to get Pakistan out of its problems.”

The former prime minister also urged victorious independent candidates to join his potential coalition.

“I don’t want to fight with those who are in the mood to fight,” he said. “We will have to sit down together to sort out all the issues.”

He said the meetings would include talks with Asif Ali Zardari, the husband of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the father of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the Pakistan People's Party – which so far holds third place with 51 seats .

Image: Election officials count ballot papers in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

“Interference in the electoral process”

Mr. Sharif, who served as Pakistan's prime minister three times previously, returned to the country in October after four years of self-imposed exile, including a stay in London, to avoid serving several prison sentences.

But weeks after his return, his convictions were overturned, leaving him free to run for a fourth term.

The election took place amid tight security, with thousands of troops deployed on the streets and in polling stations across the country.

Pakistan's borders with Iran and Afghanistan were also temporarily closed as part of heightened security.

Police also said two people were killed and six others injured in the northwest Shangla district after clashes broke out between Khan's supporters and officers.

The US State Department said the elections took place against a backdrop of restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly.

Spokesman Matthew Miller added: “We are concerned about allegations of interference in the election process.”

The European Union also called on authorities to ensure “a full and timely investigation” into all reported electoral irregularities.

