In photos | PM Modi engages in enriching conversation with MPs during surprise lunch at Parliament Canteen





SUMMARY BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader NK Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders, including Union Minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with Modi as they had lunch together. By CNBCTV18.com 1 / 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 9) surprised MPs belonging to different parties with a lunch at the Parliament canteen. BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader NK Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders including Union Minister L Murugan, BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Nagaland BJP's S Phangnon Konyak and Heena Gavit, were alongside Modi as they had lunch together. (Image: Narendra Modi/X) 2 / 8 The MPs received a call from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to meet the Prime Minister at Parliament. Once they arrived, they were asked to wait briefly before Prime Minister Modi joined them, News18 reported. Modi then led the MPs to the canteen on the first floor of Parliament, telling them: “I want to take you out for punishment!” “. (Image: Heena Gavit/X) 3 / 8 Over the hour-long lunch, MPs engaged in a mix of political and personal discussions. One of the MPs told News18 that there was no set format for the conversation with the Prime Minister and it was the lawmakers who set the agenda. The Prime Minister listened to us as we asked question after question. (Image: Narendra Modi/X) 4 / 8 PM Modis Favorite Food | One of the first questions asked to Prime Minister Modi by an MP was: “What is your favorite food?” Modi quickly responded “khichdi”, according to News18 sources. (Image: PTI) 5 / 8 PM Modi on time management and work pressure | When an MP asked the Prime Minister how he manages his time and how he copes with work pressure when he travels and works late hours, PM Modi reportedly replied: “I am used to working long hours hours ; sometimes I don't realize I haven't slept a whole day. The Prime Minister reportedly added that his experience as Gujarat chief minister came in handy. (Image: PTI) 6 / 8 PM Modi on attending Nawaz Sharif's daughter's wedding in 2015 | An MP questioned the Prime Minister about his sudden presence at Nawaz Sharif's daughter's wedding in Pakistan in 2015. The Prime Minister explained that after being in Parliament until 2 p.m., he went on a planned trip to Afghanistan . On his way back, he decided to go to Pakistan, despite the objections of the Special Protection Group. After personally contacting Sharif and obtaining security clearance, the Prime Minister arrived in Pakistan. (Image: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal/X) 7 / 8 PM Modi on COVID-19 | Some MPs asked to know the Prime Minister's views on the management of the COVID-19 crisis. Sources say PM Modi told lawmakers that his experience in handling the situation after the devastating 2001 earthquake in Gujarat's Bhuj had come in handy. He added that he was also able to draw on this experience to advise the Nepalese government following the April 2015 earthquake that struck the Himalayan nation. (Image: Narendra Modi/X) 8 / 8 PM Modi on his relaxation routine | At the end of the lunch, Modi was asked about his relaxation routine. He would have responded that I did yoga without fail and kept my mind and body relaxed through various forms of exercise and meditation. I eat with you and I'm completely relaxed. I'm not a PM 247 or wherever I go. I am as much a normal human being as any of you. (Image: Narendra Modi/X) Continue reading

