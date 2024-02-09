Trump v. Colorado: Could the US Supreme Court prevent him from running for office? | News





The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday opened hearings on Donald Trump's eligibility to run for president in a landmark case that could either boost the former president's re-election campaign or see him removed from the running list. next elections in November.

Filed by voters opposed to Trump, the case will see the justices decide whether a Colorado court was correct in ruling that Trump violated a section of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution during the 2020 election saga, and whether that violation means he may be barred from running. for the office. It's part of a series of legal challenges Trump faces as the election approaches, including four criminal indictments.

Here are the key things you need to know about Thursday's debates.

What does the case claim Trump did?

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits persons engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the state from holding federal office. Trump's opponents argue that his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress means he should be barred from running for office.

So far, two US states, Colorado and Maine, have invoked the clause and declared Trump ineligible to run in their jurisdictions, even as primaries heat up, with Trump leading the Republican race for the White House.

Who brought the case and how did it reach the Supreme Court?

A group of Colorado voters filed a lawsuit in August 2023. While a Colorado district court denied their attempt to exclude Trump from the election, the Colorado Supreme Court, on appeal, ruled in December that Trump had indeed violated Section 3 of the First Amendment. decision of this kind. Maine election officials also issued a similar ruling.

Trump's team appealed the Colorado ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The Colorado Supreme Court and the state of Maine have stayed their decisions until the Supreme Court rules on the case.

The court's decision could have nationwide implications, meaning that if the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling is upheld, Trump could also be barred from voting in other states.

What was Trump's defense?

In a written argument to the court, Trump's team argued that the insurrection clause could not be invoked if Congress had not enacted specific law on it.

The team referred to a very old precedent, the Griffin case, to support this argument. In the 1869 case, Chief Justice Salmon Chase of California ruled that the ban on insurrection was not self-executing and could not be enforced without Congress first acting.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh placed particular emphasis on the case in his exchange with Trump's opponents, emphasizing how close the case came to enacting the amendment.

It's by the chief justice of the United States, a year after the 14th Amendment, Kavanaugh said, referring to Justice Chase. This seems to me highly conclusive as to the meaning or understanding of this otherwise elusive language.

Jonathan Mitchell, Trump's lawyer, also argued in court that Trump did not have a deliberate plan to overthrow the government, adding that an insurrection required an organized, concerted effort. Mitchell said the march to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was a riot.

Former US President Donald Trump gestures to supporters in front of Trump Tower on January 26, 2024. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

What did the Supreme Court justices say?

Supreme Court justices, both liberal and conservative, asked lawyers for Trump's opponents questions that seemed to suggest the court might support Trump in his decision. The arguments were not about whether Trump violated the insurrection clause, but rather about narrower provisions, such as who the clause was aimed at.

Led by Chief Justice John Roberts, the justices questioned whether the Prohibition of Insurrection Clause was intended to apply to former U.S. presidents and whether the section could be invoked without the U.S. Congress first passing a law on this subject.

The justices also questioned whether courts disbarring candidates would affect voters' rights and, therefore, American democracy itself. If Trump is removed from the ballot in Colorado, they said, it would set a precedent and could see other states cross out presidential candidates in future elections, allowing the choice of who becomes president to come down to a handful of states.

The Supreme Court is questioning whether the Colorado courts' decision was correct, but a final ruling against Trump would open the door for other states to exclude Trump from the ballot. The move would set a binding precedent in states where the law requires candidates on the ballot to be eligible for the office for which they are running, some experts say.

Your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a large extent, Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative judge, told lawyers. What about the basic principle if you agree with democracy?

Justice Elena Kagan, a liberal, questioned the power of states in choosing candidates for national elections.

Why should a single state have the ability to make this decision not only for its own citizens, but also for the rest of the nation? » asked Kagan.

What happens next?

It usually takes a few months for the Supreme Court to issue a decision, but the court is expected to expedite its decision in this case. Experts say an opinion will likely be released a few weeks before Super Tuesday on March 5, the day most states hold primaries, including Maine, Colorado and 13 others.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Trump said it was a beautiful thing to watch in many ways, but he complained about the case being brought at all.

Trump is on course to clinch the Republican ticket, whether or not he is on the ballot in these two states, and despite numerous legal challenges in the run-up to the election.

Experts say Trump used his court appearances to anger his supporters and build momentum for his campaign ahead of the Nov. 5 vote.

