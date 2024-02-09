With more than half of the seats counted, Imran Khan's supporters lead the polls in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Independents backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the largest number of seats in Pakistan's elections on Friday (February 9) after results from more than half of the constituencies were announced, leaving political parties lagging behind .

Nearly 24 hours have passed since polling stations closed and results were unusually delayed, which the government blamed on the suspension of mobile phone services – a security measure ahead of Thursday's elections.

Of the 136 seats counted as of 10:45 GMT (6:45 p.m. Singapore time), Khan-backed independent candidates had won 49, according to a Reuters tally of results declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 42 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, won 34 seats. .

The rest were won by smaller parties and other independents.

Independent members cannot form a government on their own under Pakistan's complex electoral system, which also includes reserved seats that will be allocated to parties based on their victories.

But independent members have the option to join any party after the elections.

Khan is in prison and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was barred from the elections, so his supporters ran as independents.

Analysts predict there may be no clear winner, adding to the woes of a country struggling to recover from an economic crisis as it grapples with growing militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

“A timely announcement of the results, leading to the smooth formation of a new government, will reduce political uncertainty,” Moody's Investors Service said. “This is crucial for the country which faces very difficult macroeconomic conditions.”

The delay in announcing the results was unusual for elections in Pakistan. Karachi's stock index and Pakistan's sovereign bonds fell due to uncertainty.

An “Internet problem” was the cause of the delay, said Zafar Iqbal, special secretary of the ECP, without elaborating.

The main electoral battle was to be between candidates backed by Khan, whose PTI won the last national elections, and Sharif's PML-N. Khan believes the powerful military is behind a crackdown to wipe out his party, while analysts and opponents say Sharif is backed by the generals.

The military dominated the nuclear-armed country, directly or indirectly, during its 76 years of independence, but maintained for several years that it did not interfere in politics.

Sharif, seen by many observers as a strong candidate, dismissed rumors of a unclear outcome, but a close aide, Ishaq Dar, told GEO TV that the party could form a coalition with the support of independents.

“I am confident that we will form a government,” Dar said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/pakistan-election-imran-khan-supporters-independents-lead-nawaz-sharif-4112866 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos