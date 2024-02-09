PM Modi salutes awardees Bharat Ratna Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan | News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced his government's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, as well as agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan who led the Green Revolution in India.

This was the third announcement regarding Bharat Ratnas in a fortnight. The previous two decisions were aimed at honoring Karpoori Thakur and his legacy of social justice, and LK Advani, who played a key role in the rise of the BJP and the Ram temple movement.

Announcing the highest civilian honor for Rao, Charan Singh and Swaminathan, Modi hailed their many contributions to the country. He mentioned that Rao's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant steps that opened India to global markets, thereby fostering a new era of economic development.

The government said Rao's contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors highlight his multi-faceted legacy as a leader who not only led India through transformations criticism, but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.

I am delighted to announce that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honored with the Bharat Ratna. As an eminent scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu widely served India in various capacities. He is also remembered for the work he did as pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

Modi praised Charan Singh for devoting his entire life to farmers' rights and their welfare, and Swaminathan for his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare and someone I knew closely and have always appreciated his ideas and contributions.

The honor bestowed on the three men is also filled with multi-layered political messages in the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections, continuing a Modi-era trend in state awards.

With five, one more than the four announced in 1999, this is the maximum number of Bharat Ratnas announced in a year.

Charan Singh was a prominent agricultural leader with a strong base among the Jats of western UP. By offering him the highest civilian honor, the Modi government extended a helping hand to the farmers of North India in general and the Jat community of western UP, Rajasthan and Haryana in particular. Significantly, Jats from Haryana and western UP were at the forefront of the year-long agitation against the three farm laws legislated in 2021, on the borders of the capital , finally forcing the Prime Minister to announce their withdrawal.

The award comes at a time of growing speculation that the Rashtriya Lok Dal, created by Charan Singh's son Ajit Singh and now led by his grandson Jayant Choudhury, is breaking away from India's opposition bloc to join the NDA . Dil jeet liya (You have won my heart), Jayant posted soon after the award was announced.

Earlier, after the Bharat Ratna was named after Karpoori Thakur, pioneer of EBC reservation in Bihar, the JD(U) parted ways from INDIA and joined the NDA.

But the symbolism of Charan Singh's award does not end there. The farmer leader spent 38 years in the Congress before splitting the party in UP after it failed to secure a majority in the 1967 National Assembly elections and emerged with 16 MLAs. He then became chief minister with the support of the Jana Sangh, precursor of the BJP, alongside the socialists, communists and the Swatantra party.

Although this government proved to be short-lived, it did not stop Charan Singh. He returned as CM for another short term in 1970 with the support of the Congress.

After some more experimentation with other parties, in 1977, after the Emergency, Charan Singh once again found himself in the opposing ranks of the Congress, joining the Janata Party, formed by the merger of various opposition parties, including the Jana Sangh. He was deputy prime minister in the Janata government that came to power, in which later BJP luminaries Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani were also ministers. Once the Janata Party began to crack due to its ideological contradictions, Charan Singh resigned.

It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India has awarded the Bharat Ratna to Dr MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contribution to our nation in agriculture and farmer welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India become self-reliant in pic.twitter.com/OyxFxPeQjZ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

This time he became Prime Minister for a brief period with the support of Congress's Indira Gandhis.

The Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh is therefore a recognition for a leader who opposed the Congress and was a co-traveller of the Jana Sangh for some years. In his message on the Bharat Ratna, Modi said Charan Singh's deep dedication towards our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is a source of inspiration for the entire country.

Farmer awareness is further exemplified in the award given to Swaminathan. It was the Swaminathan Committee which recommended in 2006 that the MSP should be 1.5 times higher than the cost of production borne by a farmer. He is also recognized as the architect of the Green Revolution in the 1960s, which made India self-reliant in food grain production.

Dr Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured food security and prosperity of the country, the Prime Minister said.

However, the most important choice for the Bharat Ratna on Friday was Narasimha Rao, the second lifetime Congress leader to receive this award from the Modi government after Pranab Mukherjee. Significantly, both leaders had a difficult relationship with the Gandhi family, and the honor that the Modi government bestowed on Rao comes just at a time when the Prime Minister has intensified his attacks on the Congress, particularly the Gandhis. . This fits into the BJP's narrative that Congress leaders who do not have the blessing of the Gandhi family do not go too far in the party or find themselves sidelined.

For the BJP, the honor bestowed on Rao also serves more purposes, as he is seen as the liberator of the Indian economy, as well as the Prime Minister who many believe left “the demolition of Babri Masjid take place in 1992. Although the Congress did not recognize Rao for long after his premiership ended, the Bharat Ratna serves well the BJP's claim that the Congress had mismanaged the economy, while tacitly honoring a leader who ended up giving a huge boost to the Ram temple movement during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. took place in Ayodhya last month with Modi leading the rituals.

As an eminent scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu widely served India in various capacities. (His) tenure as prime minister was marked by significant steps that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development, Modi said on Friday.

What would also have been on the BJP's mind is the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha. Rao, who belonged to Telangana region, remains the pride of Andhra as the only leader of the undivided state to ever become Prime Minister. He was also the CM of united Andhra.

The BJP, which is seeking to increase its Lok Sabha tally in the South, is currently in talks with the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP in Andhra, underscoring its own importance to both parties.

Others conferred with Bharat Ratna since Modi came to power in 2014 include educationist, freedom fighter and former Congress president Madan Mohan Malviya; Vajpayee; Assamese singer and musician Bhupen Hazarika; and RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh.