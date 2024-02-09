



In an interview with American television host Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the United States of a world war if the country sends troops to Ukraine. Strong The telegraph Putin called on the United States to end the fighting in Ukraine and work for peace. We must look for a way out of this situation, Putin reportedly said. Putin hints at secret peace talks with the United States For the first time since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Putin indicated during the conversation that peace talks between Washington and Moscow were taking place behind the scenes. The Russian president, however, did not wish to reveal further details. Instead, he warned of escalation: “If anyone wants to send regular troops, that would certainly bring humanity to the brink of a very serious global conflict,” he said, as quoted by the Telegraph. Putin accuses Boris Johnson of sabotaging Ukraine peace talks In addition to warning of a possible world war, Putin also made allegations against former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He sabotaged a peace treaty with Ukraine in the spring of 2022. As a result, during negotiations in Istanbul, Johnson encouraged Ukrainian leaders not to sign anything with them and to simply continue fighting. However, Johnson has vehemently denied these allegations in the past. Putin criticizes Ukrainian government as Western satellite In the interview, Putin also addressed accusations that Ukraine is just a satellite of the West. He argued that the refusal of President Zelensky's Ukrainian government to negotiate could be due to instructions from Washington. The Russian president stressed that a war with Poland or Latvia was out of the question. He has no interest in expanding the war in Ukraine. A victory over Russia in Ukraine is impossible and NATO must accept Moscow's territorial gains there.

