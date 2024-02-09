CHP contribution to Erdoan's local election campaign





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's municipal election campaign is based on two pillars. The first concerns the continued success of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its vision for the future that its electoral platform put forward with reference to cities and resilient public services and works. The movement demonstrated its capacity by delivering housing to survivors of the February 6, 2023 earthquakes earlier this week. The fact that the Erdoans administration built 75,000 homes before the anniversary of the disaster and pledged to increase this number to 200,000 by the end of 2024 sent a clear message to the electorate: AKP party is good at solving problems, implementing projects and providing services. No other party can compete with it in these areas. The second pillar of Erdoan's campaign is his criticism of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which makes sense since the CHP formed the ill-fated opposition coalition in May 2023 and remains at the head of several major cities, including Istanbul and Ankara. It is also completely natural for the president to personally attack the CHP chairman. Now that Mr. Kemal has been replaced, Erdoan is talking about zgr Effendi and how the “table for six” was a plot and the CHP's poor record regarding Trkiyes' interests, including the fight against terrorism. Clearly, the Turkish president's decision to highlight the fragmentation of the opposition and in particular the struggle for power within the CHP was essential from a party politics perspective. This high level of fragmentation certainly supports the argument that Turks cannot afford to let the opposition take the wheel. Furthermore, the selection of mayoral candidates reflected the distribution of power between President Zgr Zel, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu and former President Kemal Kldarolu, which proved useful for Erdoan. “Civil war” within the CHP At the same time, mayors affiliated with the CHP complain about attempts by the new party leadership to expel supporters of the Kurds, Alevis and Kldarolus. It also allows the president to speak of a civil war within the main opposition party. Kldarolu recently said he has not retired from politics, adding that he regularly meets with a group of academics to discuss Trkiyes and global issues, suggesting he is waiting until after the municipal elections. Does this mean that the former president has not completed his mission and would like to regain his seat under the right circumstances? Such questions not only widen the gap between one part of the CHP, which is focused on March 31, and another part which looks forward to April 1. They also create opportunities for President Erdoan to bring up Mr. Kemal on occasion. By recalling the opposition's latest defeat, the president is preparing his party for victory. The selection of mayoral candidates undermined the CHP's desire for change and effectively became its soft underbelly. Recall that the main weakness of the opposition concerned the selection of a common candidate for the presidential election in May 2023. This time, a similar problem is accompanied by a debate on cooperation. Even if it is aware of it, the opposition cannot reverse its trajectory. The question of whether the Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), will field its own candidates and, if so, what type of candidates he choice will obviously be important for the metropolitan elections in Istanbul, Ankara and elsewhere. Even more important is that the communication of the services and vision of the mayors affiliated with the CHP has been put on the back burner. Indeed, the CHP and other opposition parties have not even published their election declarations. Worse still, opposition candidates will attack each other during the election campaign, worsening the apparent chaos in their ranks. The main opposition party is not able to create the same momentum as in 2023 and even less so in 2019. The ruling party, for its part, will ensure that the CHP does not forget its defeat in May 2023.

