Donald Trump scores victory in US Virgin Islands caucus, which defied Republican Party rules





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) Donald Trump scored another victory in a Republican caucus held Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where officials flouted several Republican Party rules, including calling the contest earlier than scheduled.

This caucus is the third Republican contest held this election season with delegates at stake, with Trump receiving 73.98% of the vote and Nikki Haley receiving 26.02%.

I want to thank you all. “We have won a resounding victory,” Trump said in a brief telephone address to those who gathered in St. Thomas to hear the results. We expected to win, but we didn't expect to win this much. You are incredible people that I will never forget.

Voters from St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John gathered en masse in various locations, including a rum bar, to nominate their candidate using ranked-choice voting.

“The weather is terrible, but we had a strong turnout,” said Valerie Stiles, a 71-year-old who works in retail and voted early Thursday.

Stiles, who has lived on St. Croix for 31 years, said many voters are angry about low wages and high inflation, adding that she is excited the caucus will be held before Super Tuesday.

(U.S.) territories are often overlooked, she said.

Republicans have already had three elections in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, although the latter awarded no delegates and did not have Trump on the ballot.

Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Perry Johnson and Vivek Ramaswamy joined Trump in Thursday's voting, although only Trump and Haley remain in the running.

Trump has already notched two other victories in the Republican presidential race and is the only major candidate on the ballot in the Nevada Republican caucuses on Thursday.

Republican Party officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands said they chose to hold the contest early to ensure the U.S. territory plays a significant role in nominating a candidate.

Because the Virgin Islands, like other territories, do not have the opportunity to vote for president in the general election, it was important to ensure that voters' voices and votes were heard, said Party Chairman Gordon Ackley Virgin Islands Republican. a statement to the Associated Press. Every state and territory should try to make itself and its constituents as relevant as possible. It is absurd that the same States have a monopoly on the calendar.

Republican Party rules state that only Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina can hold primaries or caucuses before March 1. Additionally, any contest held before March 15 must reward delegates proportionally, while the U.S. Virgin Islands did so via ranked-choice voting.

The Virgin Islands did not break any rules, Ackley said. We simply took advantage of an existing rule in the Republican National Rules to allocate our nine delegates proportionally, unless the winning candidate wins with more than 50% of the vote.

U.S. Virgin Islands officials said they plan to send nine delegates and six alternates to the Republic's next National Convention to be held in Wisconsin in July. However, the Republican National Committee said the U.S. Virgin Islands had four delegates.

If they insist on sending nine, they will have to appear before the convention committee to obtain their credentials and wait for a report that will determine who gets a seat in the full congress.

Associated Press reporter Stephen Ohlemacher in Washington, D.C. contributed.

