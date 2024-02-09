



Chinese dictator Xi Jinping used his Lunar New Year speech to hail closer integration with Hong Kong and Macau while denouncing Taiwan's independence and interference by foreign forces in Chinese affairs. We have actively supported better integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the country's overall development, Xi said. In the case of Hong Kong, this integration has had to shock and horrify human rights defenders around the world by imposing a tyrannical national security law that effectively criminalizes any dissent against the Chinese Communist Party. Hong Kong's puppet government, controlled by Beijing, has ignored international calls for the repeal of the national security law, including from the United Nations. As the international community realized that Hong Kong was no longer a haven for free enterprise, a lavish lobby from which the outside world could do business with China, Hong Kong's billions of dollars of wealth evaporated. In January 2024, the Hong Kong stock market fell below its volume on the day China took control of the island in 1997. Xi said that over the past year, his regime has firmly opposed separatist acts aimed at Taiwan's independence and interference by foreign forces, and has resolutely defended sovereignty, security and development interests of the country. As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) truculently noteXi has always hated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as a suspected separatist, waged a relentless diplomatic campaign to isolate the island as punishment for her election, and used everything from propaganda to threats to bring down his ruling party in Taiwan's January elections, but Tsai's vice president and chosen successor, William Lai Ching-te, still won a landslide victory. Xi claimed that Chinese diplomacy had brought certainty and positive energy to a world of change and chaos in 2023, a boast that was quite difficult to substantiate, given the state of the world at the end of the lunar year, but he wanted probably his audience is thinking of something. as negotiated by China reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. China has continued to promote this agreement as proof that it has become a major force on the geopolitical scene. China was deeply useless in Hamas atrocities against Israel and refuses to criticize Russia for invading Ukraine despite calls from around the world for the Chinese to use their influence constructively. In February, Chinaoffbeat its position, shifting from awkward silence on Ukraine to active support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion. Xi praised himself for creating a good political ecology in China by fighting corruption that never seems to get better in China no matter how much Xi claims he is fighting it and resolutely implementing changes in pandemic-related policies to create an economic recovery. and development. The senseless coronavirus lockdowns across Xi city only ended in November 2022 because the Chinese people stood up in near-revolt against them, and China's economic recovery has been extraordinarily weak. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that China's economic slowdown will last at least until 2028. India's stock market is booming as investors withdraw from China's faltering economy and build their portfolios of reductions. risks to make themselves less dependent on China.

