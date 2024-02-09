



Imran Khan/XImran Khan released an AI-generated victory speech on X

Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed victory in Thursday's general election and called on his supporters to celebrate.

Independent candidates linked to him have won most of the seats so far, with the majority of seats declared.

But another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, says his party has become the largest and has urged others to join him in the coalition.

No group or party appears poised to win an overall majority.

In a resolute video message posted on

He is currently in prison on corruption charges that he says are politically motivated.

The success of the PTI-linked candidates was unexpected, with most experts agreeing that Mr Sharif – seen as backed by the country's powerful military – was the clear favorite.

But the PTI is not a recognized party after being banned from running in elections, so technically Mr Sharif's PML-N is the largest official political group.

So now the political horse-trading begins in earnest, meaning it may still be a while before anyone can claim total victory.

In a speech on Friday, Mr. Sharif acknowledged that he did not have the numbers needed to form a government on his own. But speaking to supporters outside his party headquarters, he urged other candidates to join him in a coalition and said he could lead the country out of a difficult period.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock In Labore, an eruption of cheers and fireworks could be heard from supporters of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

As results came in, the United Kingdom and the United States expressed concerns about restrictions on electoral freedoms during voting.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK had urged Pakistani authorities “to respect fundamental human rights, including free access to information and the rule of law”.

In a statement, he then expressed his “regret that not all parties were formally authorized to stand in the elections”.

Separately, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller accused Pakistan's elections of including “unjustified restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.”

He also cited “attacks on media professionals” and “restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications services” as reasons to be concerned about “allegations of interference in the electoral process.”

Many analysts believe this is one of Pakistan's least credible elections.

Voters in the city of Lahore told the BBC that the internet outage on polling day meant it was not possible to book taxis to vote, while others said they could not could not coordinate when they would go to the polling stations with their family members.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said the cuts were necessary for security reasons.

The military's support for Pakistan is an important reward for political success, and their support is believed to accrue to Mr Sharif and his party.

Maya Tudor, associate professor at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, said the direction taken by Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was “shocking” in the context of the past from the country.

“A victory would be remarkable: in every other election in Pakistan's recent history, the army's preferred candidate has won,” Dr Tudor said.

No less than 128 million people were registered to vote, almost half of whom were under 35 years old. More than 5,000 candidates, including only 313 women, were seeking 266 directly elected seats out of the 336 members of the National Assembly.

Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Maleeha Lodhi, said Pakistan “desperately” needed political stability to deal with what she described as “the worst economic crisis in its history.”

But, in a hopeful note, Ms Lodhi said the number of voters in Pakistan demonstrates a “belief in the democratic process”.

